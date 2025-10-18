'Hocus Pocus' star drops positive update on 3rd installment of much-awaited fantasy drama

Bette Midler dropped a major update on the third movie of the fantasy drama trilogy

In what comes as good news for 'Hocus Pocus' fans, Bette Midler dropped a major update on 'Hocus Pocus 3'. The two-time Oscar nominee revealed that the script of the film was completed, and the review from her end was quite positive.

Speaking to Andy Cohen on 'Watch What Happens Live,' Midler added to the trilogy's latest. "Well, you know, they sent a script. And a lot of it was brilliant," she said. "So, I got very excited. And now we’re trying to figure out what it is and where it’s going to be and how much it’s going to cost and all those logistical things." Midler starred as Salem Witch Winifred Sanderson in the 1993 fantasy drama. She later reprised her role with Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy in the hit 2022 sequel. 'Hocus Pocus 2' saw a solid run, setting a streaming record for Disney+ with 2.7 billion viewing minutes in one week.

Midler had earlier spoken about reprising her role in a third film. According to EW, "I don’t know. I’m envious of other actors who have franchises, and I was hoping for a sequel to First Wives Club, but we never got that,” Midler said. "After 30 years with no sequel to Hocus Pocus, I’ve always been envious of people who get to do their favorite character more than once. The fact that we got to do this finally, after 30 years of promoting the idea, I’m glad we got to do it. I’d love to have a franchise — especially a character I love playing."

"If there was a third one, of course I’d sign on, but I don’t know how," she further added. "I can’t imagine what the story would be, but I love Winifred, Sarah, Mary, and our relationship. It’s good for women. We stick together through hell and high water, but we do cause mayhem, and not many women cause that much mayhem!" 'Hocus Pocus 2' was directed by Anne Fletcher, based on a screenplay by Jen D’Angelo. Both will now return to head the third installment to direct and write.

At the time of writing, there is no official word on the storyline and the release date, but Midler's promising comment on the script suggests that another fun tale is in the offing. While the wait continues, fans can catch 'Hocus Pocus' and 'Hocus Pocus 2' available for streaming on Disney+.