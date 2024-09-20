‘His Three Daughters’ Review: Netflix's star-studded grief-stricken drama is one of the year's best movies

Carrie Coon, Natasha Lyonne, and Elizabeth Olsen starrer 'His Three Daughters' excels in portraying complex family bonds and grief

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: Dealing with the death of a loved one is a difficult process and everyone has their own way to cope with the grief and sudden void. Portraying this emotional journey on-screen is a tricky task that Azazel Jacobs seems to have done right.

In his latest directorial 'His Three Daughters', Jacobs showcases the journey of three estranged sisters who come together to be with their father at the end of his battle with cancer. The film features Carrie Coon, Natasha Lyonne, and Elizabeth Olsen as the three sisters, navigating through the difficult time while also dealing with the twisted bond between them.

'His Three Daughters' is an emotional rollercoaster

Natasha Lyonne in 'His Three Daughters' (@netflix)

The Netflix film deals with a heavy subject matter, portraying grief and complex familial bonds. Being estranged for years, they don't think highly of each other. But when the circumstances put them under the same roof, drama begins. At first, they fight, and then they blame each other before ultimately learning lessons.

The conversations they share in their father's apartment are loaded with unaddressed grievances, misunderstandings, and love. Jacobs lets these interactions unfold naturally, giving us a glimpse into the way families often dance around the deeper issues that lie beneath the surface. The film truly excels in portraying the unspoken tensions between the sisters, and it couldn't be closer to reality.

And then comes the grief part. Katie, Rachel, and Christina are watching their father slipping towards death and they can't do anything about it. While Katie keeps herself busy arranging for the DNR form and writing the obituary, Christina is mostly on her toes keeping a watch. Rachel, however, is too afraid to even go into her father's room. These moments can be triggering for someone who has lost a loved one to a chronic disease. However, the film is still worth watching, as it reminds viewers that all forms of grief are valid and that they are not alone in their feelings.

Carrie Coon, Natasha Lyonne and Elizabeth Olsen are the backbone of 'His Three Daughters'

Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Olsen, and Carrie Coon in 'His Three Daughters' (@netflix)

The strength of the film lies in its three lead actresses. The three of them showcase women with different personalities, making it easy to relate to their individual struggles. Natasha Lyonne's Rachel is quirky, pot-smoking sister who has remained at home caring for their father. She isn't a people-pleaser but she is the most compelling character. She gives it her all for whom she loves and cares about.

Carrie Coon plays Katie, the oldest sister. She is controlling in nature and has some resentment for Rachel. Elizabeth Olsen plays Christina, the youngest sister, who often balances the conflict between the other two. She is spiritually inclined and knows how to tackle the worst of the scenarios.

The frustration, anger, pain, resentment, and grief are delicately portrayed in the film without overdoing the drama. Despite the heavy focus on grief and loss, 'His Three Daughters' doesn’t drown in sadness. Jacobs inserts subtle humor and awkward situations to lighten the mood. The minimalistic setting and slow-burn dialogue make them feel intimate and raw. The film's ability to capture the absurdity of trying to hold onto normalcy makes it worth your time.

'His Three Daughters' is now streaming on Netflix