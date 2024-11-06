Here's why 'Married At First Sight' Season 18 Episode 4 is not airing this week

'MAFS' Season 18 Episode 4 will feature thrilling drama

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: 'Married At First Sight' Season 18 Episode 4, which was originally set to grace our screens on Tuesday, November 5, is hitting the pause button for a week. This beloved Lifetime series, like several others, is stepping back to make room for the crucial US election, a major event that rolls around every four years on the first Tuesday following the first Monday in November.

While the nation gears up to cast its votes, fans of the show will have to exercise a little patience. The dramatic journey of our five newlywed couples, who have already taken the plunge into marriage, is about to get even more intriguing as they embark on the next chapter of their relationships.

From heartwarming moments to unexpected twists, the drama is only just beginning, and viewers will need to hold tight for a little longer before diving back into the exhilarating chaos that defines their journey. So get ready for the next wave of romance and revelations when the show returns!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Married At First Sight (@mafslifetime)

When will 'Married At First Sight' Season 18 Episode 4 air?

'Married At First Sight' Season 18 Episode 4 will return with more drama on Tuesday, November 12, at 8 pm ET.

'Married At First Sight' Season 18 Episode 4 will return next week (@lifetime)

How to stream 'Married At First Sight' Season 18 Episode 4?

'Married At First Sight' Season 18 will be available on the official website of Lifetime. The new episode will also be available to rent on Amazon Prime Video. Lifetime is included in Frndly TV’s streaming package.

Viewers can also catch up with the newest episodes of the Lifetime show on-demand through live TV streaming services like Philo or Sling TV. Fans can also watch episodes on the network's website after they air. Previous seasons of the show are available on Netflix and Hulu for viewers to access.

'MAFS' Season 18 is available to stream on Lifetime (@lifetime)

What to expect from 'Married At First Sight' Season 18 Episode 4?

'Married At First Sight' Season 18 Episode 4, titled 'Wedding Bliss or a Miss', is set to serve up a deliciously intense blend of drama that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. As dawn breaks on the morning after the weddings, the joy of newfound love is soon overshadowed by a whirlwind of concerns. Financial strains, age gaps, and the surprise revelation of one spouse still living at home create ripples of uncertainty.

Tensions rise during family brunches when a father's unexpected request for STI testing and another partner's relentless quest for perfection add to the mounting pressure. Despite the swirling doubts about attraction and some lingering hesitations, the adventure officially kicks off as our couples set out on their honeymoons.