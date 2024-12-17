Here’s an update on ‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo' star Lee Thompson's health

Uncle Poodle openly came out as gay in 2012

Lee "Uncle Poodle" Thompson, of 'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo', has kept a rather low profile lately. He gained attention not only for being Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's uncle but also for being transparent about his life struggles, namely being HIV positive. In 2012, Lee revealed that he was HIV-positive and used his platform to raise awareness about HIV prevention and treatment. He stated that he contracted the virus from a former partner who did not disclose his status. Lee has since encouraged others to get tested regularly and be proactive about their health.

Since 'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo' ended, Lee barely features in the public eye again. Rumors have it that he is now living in quieter times, avoiding reality television, and keeping himself healthier. Although there is no clear update on his situation today, Lee remains a prominent figure who spreads awareness about HIV.

Uncle Poodle says Mama June is in a custody battle only for personal gain



Lee "Uncle Poodle" Thompson, former brother-in-law to Mama June Shannon, stated that June is battling for custody of her deceased daughter Anna Cardwell's child for "personal gain". The custody battle began after Anna passed away from adrenal cancer on December 9, 2023, at the age of 29. Anna's ex-husband, Michael Cardwell, sought custody of Anna's 11-year-old daughter, Kaitlyn, since he claimed to have been a consistent parental figure in her life, even though he was not her biological father.

Lee Thompson, Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson's brother, criticized June's actions. He suggested that he believes June's intentions are not about Kaitlyn's well-being but rather about seeking attention and personal gain. Lee mentioned the videos where June asked the fans to send gifts to Anna's daughters, which triggered a backlash.



Uncle Poodle in the TLC show (@tlc)



Uncle Poodle wants to spread awareness about acceptance



Uncle Poodle has taken to his platform to share with the world the need to come out and be oneself. An LGBTQ+ proud member, Uncle Poodle has never hidden his personal journey; rather, he has openly talked about the struggles and the triumphs of coming out as gay. He hopes that by sharing his experiences, he will inspire others who may be struggling with their own identity or fear of judgment.



Uncle Poodle believes that visibility matters. When more people share their stories, it helps break down stereotypes and creates a sense of community and understanding. He believes that coming out is never an easy process, but coming out is a way of being free and being yourself.

