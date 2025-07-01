1000-Lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton replaces 'one addiction with another' and it's truly concerning: 'I hit my...'

"I'll get up in the middle of the night, and I hit my vape a couple times, and I'll go back to sleep," Slaton shockingly revealed.

'1000-Lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton appears dramatically different these days. The TLC star has undergone a major physical transformation with her incredible weight loss and skin reduction surgery. She is currently in a new relationship and recently got engaged to her girlfriend, Andrea Dalton. However, 'old habits die hard.' Slaton's fans have expressed concern that she may have returned to vaping. Slaton recently clapped back at supporters who criticized her for going back to her old habits. She clarified in a TikTok video that she was using a nicotine-free vape, but experts labeled it as "replacing one addiction with another," as per The Mirror.

Helen Wells, a psychotherapist and Clinical Director at The Dawn Rehab Thailand, called it a dangerous sign: "Known as addiction transfer or cross-addiction, it is a relatively common occurrence in recovery. This often arises when the underlying factors driving addiction, such as stress, trauma, or emotional regulation difficulties, remain unaddressed." Wells continued to explain that often an individual who is recovering from food addiction believes that vaping serves as a form of self-reward or coping strategy. Slaton responded to the backlash by posting a message on her Instagram Story. "Everyone's freaking out about me vaping; it's non-nicotine. I haven't smoked nicotine in a year, SMH. Everybody always has something to say about everything but themselves. It's ridiculous," she reacted.

On the other hand, Wells mentioned that Slaton should opt for therapy sessions to help her cope with addictive behaviors. "Treatments like cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), trauma-informed care, peer support, and stress management are critical in building resilience and healthier habits." Meanwhile, right before her skin removal surgery, the reality star had confessed to Dr. Peter Rubin, a plastic surgeon, that she feared her vaping habit would interfere with the results of her skin-tightening surgery. Slaton went on to admit that she loved to vape "several times a day" and even "woke up at night" to fulfill her addiction, as per People. "I'll get up in the middle of the night, and I'll hit my vape a couple of times, and I'll go back to sleep," she revealed.

Not Miss Tammy Slaton hitting a vape and then using her oxygen booster 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/OlXyCzyoNu — MichaelBePetty (@MichaelBePetty) July 7, 2021

Dr. Rubin then warned Slaton that she would experience slow wound healing and lung infection if she carried on with her current addiction. "She went from food to vaping,” Amy Slaton said while discussing her sister's habit. “I think it's her security blanket at this point.” During the confessional, when a producer prodded Slaton's determination to quit vaping, the TLC star raged. I’m pissed now,” she said before adding. “I don’t give two s— about it.”

She had earlier mentioned that vaping calmed her nerves and tackled her anxiety. However, Wells explained that conquering one's intrusive thoughts by self-awareness could lead to deaddiction. The psychologist concluded by saying that an individual must learn to identify his/her trigger situations and learn to channelize it into a creative hobby. "Adopt healthier alternatives that meet their emotional and psychological needs, like exercise, creative activities, or mindfulness," she said.