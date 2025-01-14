Halle Berry had an entirely different look for her recent movie and netizens had the same thing to say

“I’ve never been someone who’s afraid,” Halle Berry said about playing her character in ‘Never Let Go’.

Actress Halle Berry made a comeback to the horror genre with Alexandre Aja's movie 'Never Let Go.' It immerses her character in a post-apocalyptic nightmare in which she is confined within her house with two young sons. Despite mixed reviews, the movie has given Berry her highest Rotten Tomatoes rating in several years. Following its release, the actress also shared a stunning transformation on Instagram, revealing the tremendous amount of work required to successfully portray her nuanced character. Her commitment to giving the role her all was praised by fans in the comments section.

Halle Berry was spotted on September 23, 2024, in LA, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By PG)

In her Instagram post, Berry shared a series of mirror selfies, highlighting her bushy armpits and long, tangled hair. She also showcased a dramatic style shift in two slides, featuring herself in a blonde and pink bob, a pink bra, a denim vest, and a snakeskin mini-skirt, as reported by She Knows. The final slide revealed a striking nude mirror selfie where she proudly displayed her toned abs. In the caption of her post, she wrote, “Momma in the making. One of the most complex characters I’ve had the pleasure of embodying. #NeverLetGo is in theaters everywhere!”

Fans in the comment section appreciated her as one Instagram user wrote, "I love the way you are actually interacting with people. You are so beautiful, always have been." Another person commented, "You are one of the most talented and beautiful actresses of our generation and I am such a fan of everything you do." A third internet user chimed in with all the praise and wrote, "Authentic, natural, gorgeous, inside out! Thank you for continuing to share your truth. Love you beautiful." Another Instagram user commented, "You are the most beautiful smart sexiest woman I have ever had the pleasure of seeing my whole life."

Berry previously opened up about the challenge of portraying such a multifaceted character, expressing how incredible it was to bring someone so complex to life on screen. She said, “I’ve never been someone who’s afraid to play the ugliness of a character or the darkness of a character because that’s inside all of us, we’re all imperfect, right? And I’ve never been afraid to lean into those things and that’s what actually makes characters relatable, when we see the truth of something and I love it.” 'Never Let Go' features Berry in a complex role. As reported by She Knows, her character, who is constantly watched and hunted, takes tremendous measures to keep her kids safe, at times, also going against their wishes in the process.

Meanwhile, the first teaser for Aja's film 'Never Let Go,' which is produced by the same team that worked on 'Stranger Things,' was released by Lionsgate Movies on May 15, last year. We got a preview of Berry's character in her home, a key setting in the film, in the 17-second video clip. As reported by Collider, the second and last trailer, which debuted on August 28, 2024, revealed the unsettling mystery underlying their seemingly secure wooden shelter. In this suspenseful thriller, Berry is joined by Percy Daggs IV and Anthony B. Jenkins, who portray her sons.