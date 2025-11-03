It's 3 blockbusters vs 'Godzilla Minus Zero' as monster film eyes chock-a-block release window

It's tough competition with 'Avengers: Doomsday', and 'Dune: Part 3' releasing at the same time

'Godzilla Minus Zero' will face stern competition from some of the much-awaited blockbusters during its potential release window. The monster flick is eyeing a late 2026 release window after the project was announced on Godzilla Day 2025. The sequel to 'Godzilla Minus One' will be developed by director and VFX supervisor Takashi Yamazaki. Per reports, the production will go on floors in Norway and New Zealand later this year.

In a recent report, according to The Hollywood Reporter, 'Godzilla Minus Zero is looking for a late 2026 release globally. This would mean the movie will compete with a string of marquee releases, which include Dwayne Johnson's 'Jumanji', the Robert Downey Jr.-starrer 'Avengers: Doomsday', and Timothée Chalamet's 'Dune: Part Three'. All three movies are slated to release between December 11 and 18. Other much-awaited releases include 'Greta Gerwig's Narnia: The Magician's Nephew', and 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping'.

The new film was greenlit following the success of 'Godzilla Minus One'. The film raked in $116 million at the box office after its reported budget was between $10-$15 million. Earlier, Yamazaki had hinted at his plans for the sequel. "If I were to direct the next Godzilla movie, I would like to do a sequel to this one," he said, per Comicbook. "There have been two standalone Godzilla films in a row now, so perhaps the next one will need to feature a villain monster."

The director also shed light on incorporating AI into his filmmaking. "It’s a very capable assistant or tool, as it stands right now, but it is not at the point where it can kind of take center stage and generate what humans can," Yamazaki remarked. "Right now, it’s not in any of our pipelines because of that reason, but the speed at which AI evolves is just so immense that where it goes from here remains to be seen. Until recently, I’ve been still shooting on film, and I like to use miniatures, so I know that someday we’re going to have to embrace and kind of work with AI, but I’m probably going to be one of the later ones because I do like working with older technology and techniques."

At the time of writing, there is no official word on an exact release date.

Watch this space for more updates on 'Godzilla Minus Zero'.