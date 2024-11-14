'Gladiator II' premiere was a star-studded affair, but one sibling absolutely stole the show

Lux Pascal looked ravishing as she attended 'Gladiator II' premiere to support brother Pedro Pascal

Looks like good looks run in the Pascal household as Pedro Pascal stuns fans as he arrives with his gorgeous sister, Lux Pascal, at the global premiere of 'Gladiator II' in London on Wednesday, 13 November. The sibling duo made a striking impression with their red carpet outfits, with Lux particularly glowing brightly in her daring ensemble. Pascal, who plays Marcus Acacius in the highly anticipated sequel, looked dashing in a black shirt with a very low-cut V neckline that revealed a glimpse of his toned chest.

On the other hand, his ever-supportive sister, Lux, lit up the red carpet in a stunning black gown. The gorgeous dress featured an extremely racy cut-out across her side that revealed her toned stomach and legs, with a huge emerald holding it together. Her outfit also had a tremendously long train, which Pascal straightened for her as she walked the carpet. Lux quickly became the talk of the town, stealing the spotlight from her talented brother and leaving fans wondering about her.

Who is Lux Pascal?

Lux Pascal came out as a tarnsgender in 2021 (Instagram/@luxpascal_)

Lux, an aspiring actress and model, began her acting career in Chile before studying drama at Juilliard in New York City, from which she graduated in May 2023. She has appeared in shows including 'Narcos', 'La Jauría,' and 'La California.' From a personal standpoint, she was born on June 4, 1992, in Orange County, California, after her family escaped Chile under Augusto Pinochet's dictatorship and subsequently settled in the United States.

Lux came out as transgender in a 2021 interview with Spanish-language Ya magazine. In the conversation with the magazine, Lux revealed that she had begun hormone treatment the year before, as per People. Lux also stated that her family, especially Pascal, had been extremely supportive of her transition and that her identification was something her family had almost expected as it felt so natural to them. Pascal also shared the cover of the magazine on Instagram, with supportive comments for his younger sister.

Who is Lux Pascal dating?

While Lux has kept her relationship pretty under wraps, she does occasionally share moments with her partner, José Antonio Raffo de la Jara, on social media. José is a musician and actor best known for his work with the band Témpera, where he sings and plays the guitar.

Furthermore, José also continues to support his girlfriend as he shares the picture of Ya magazine with Lux's interview in it, giving the followers a glimpse inside their solid relationship. Both Lux and José also enjoy Pascal's approval, as the duo is frequently seen with the talented actor.

Pedro Pascal sheds light on his close bond with Lux Pascal

Pedro Pascal admitted to leaning on younger sister Lux Pascal for support (Getty Images)

Despite their 17-year age difference, Pascal acknowledged that he seeks support from his sister Lux, in a conversation with Esquire. Pascal shared, "But she is and has always been one of the most powerful people and personalities I’ve ever known. My protective side is lethal, but I need her more than she needs me."

Pascal also mentioned that he sees a lot of his late mother, Verónica Pascal, in Lux. He even mentioned that during family trips to Chile, Lux always "ruled the household" and said, "She ruled the household right away. When my older sister and I would visit, we were like intruders."

