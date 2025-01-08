Gina Torres reveals why 'Suits' co-star Meghan Markle isn't part of their group chat: "We just don't..."

During the recent Golden Globes award night, several ‘Suits’ cast members met. Meghan Markle, however, was a no-show.

'Suits' cast members Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty, Gabriel Macht, and others recently reunited at the Golden Globes award ceremony to present an award. Much to the disappointment of fans, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, one of the leads in the series wasn't there. During the red-carpet interview, when questioned about the likelihood of a cast reunion, Torres shared that the former royal is also not a part of their active text group.

Meghan Markle at an L.A. Live Event on October 05, 2024, in California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Tommaso Boddi)

A reporter had asked Torres if anyone had texted Markle to invite her to the 2024 Golden Globes. Her answer was a shocking, “We don’t have her number. We just don’t, so...” Torres hoped that the Duchess would eventually hear about their appearance, as reported by The Independent. She said, “She’ll see, she’ll watch. She’ll be happy that we are here.” Opening up about their text group, Torres also told the reporters, "Our text thread is insane right now, so it's very exciting," as reported by Irish Star.

Markle portrayed the character of Rachel Zane on the hit TV series 'Suits', which ran for nine seasons, from 2011 to 2019. The show has recently experienced a surge in popularity since it became available for streaming on Netflix. In an interview, the creator of the series, Aaron Korsh, attributed part of the show’s renewed popularity to Markle's association with the royal family. After playing a lead role in the show for seven seasons, Markle left in 2018 to marry Prince Harry, whom she began dating in 2016.

Meanwhile, just before this year's Golden Globes, Markle made her return to Instagram on New Year's Day. The mother of two posted a brief video of herself jogging along a California beach, carving '2025' into the wet sand. This post was soon followed by an exciting announcement— the trailer for her upcoming eight-part series, 'With Love, Meghan'. Set to premiere on January 15, the show will feature Markle cooking alongside her celebrity friends. However, royal fans weren't too impressed by the launch. A survey reportedly revealed a lack of excitement, with many confirming that they won’t be tuning in to watch it on Netflix next week.

In her Instagram post, Markle wrote, "I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it. Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support – and fun!" The show’s promotional description teases an inspiring twist on lifestyle programming, combining practical advice with open conversations among friends, both familiar and new. Markle will also be offering her tips and tricks, focusing on fun over flawlessness, as reported by The Mirror UK.