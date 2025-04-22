Howie Mandel says 'AGT' contestant sounded like 'the finest pop diva' after a Whitney Houston cover

"If Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey had a baby, it would be Gabriel!" Klum told Gabriel Henrique after he delivered a soulful performance

Gabriel Henrique appeared as a shy Brazilian boy on 'AGT' season 18. However, his simple looks completely betrayed his extravagant performance. What he did on stage was nothing short of extraordinary. Henrique chose to perform Whitney Houston's cover 'Run to You,' which garnered a roaring standing ovation and a stream of praise from all the judges. Heidi Klum went first: "If Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey had a baby, it would be Gabriel!" Howie Mandel also commented, "I did not expect that voice to come out of you." He added, "You sound like the best and finest pop diva there ever was."

Mandel, who wasn't done yet, said, "I would imagine if people are watching this now in the other room, they are going to go. Did you hear that song? Come in and see who sang that." Simon Cowell went next, "Gabriel, people are gonna really like you. You are just so interesting." "You don't know how good you are! You are amazing," Cowell concluded. Sofia Vergara told Henrique, "Your voice is beautiful, your energy, who you are, it was perfect, something I was waiting for as a judge," she said before hitting the golden buzzer.

Fans also couldn't hold back; one commented on YouTube, "I've listened to him over and over again. I'm so impressed with his style and singing. I LOVE HIM SO VERY MUCH. TOUCHED BY AN ANGEL HEAVENLY SENT. Only imagine him singing to GOD." Another added, "I'm speechless. One of the best voices ever!" The third chimed in, "Gabriel Henrique is so gifted, so talented." "I've been stuck on his performance since yesterday; I watch it again and again. It's not because I want to climb the views, but because I can't stop listening. His voice is soft and so powerful at the same time. It's a soul massage. How does he do so much so naturally? And I like to see him play precisely every note. It's practically therapy," said the fourth.

According to a report by NBC, Henrique finished as one of the top 3 finalists. Even though he wasn't the winner of the live shows, he once again put a spell on the judges with an incredible performance of 'Something Beautiful' by Jacob Banks. Heidi Klum, smitten by the performance, said, "I mean, you have an unbelievable talent. Especially from the second part of the song, you really showed what sets you apart from the other singers. You busted out some tunes that are inhumane. It was incredible what we just heard." Simon Cowell added, "You know what, you could've sung something more obvious. The fact that you sang this song, I know the original, the Jacob Banks song, it is one of my favorite songs. You absolutely nailed it. It was way better, in my opinion, than your first audition."

"So I think you've just maybe booked yourself a spot in the final," Cowell concluded. Vergara said, "I don't even have anything to say. It was perfection. It was just like an angel. You are a star. It was beautiful. I think people are gonna vote for you because I still have goosebumps." Mandel also couldn't stop raving about his finale performance and said, "When you first started, I was concerned because I didn't know if it was the right choice. But it turns out, once you hit that note, that's what makes you stand out. That's why people are gonna remember you. That's why I believe you're gonna be one of the two votes that move on to the next level." With such compliments, Henrique carved a name for himself unlike any other contestant on the show.