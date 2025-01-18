From Katie Holmes to Brad Pitt — 7 celebrities who have left the church of Scientology

Some of the biggest names in Hollywood have been associated with the controversial church of Scientology. Many A-listers have openly expressed their devotion to the religion, with 'Mission Impossible' star Tom Cruise often dubbed as the flag bearer of the faith in Tinseltown. While over the years many celebrities joined the church, not all who entered remained loyal to its teachings and eventually left. Here are seven beloved stars who have bid goodbye to the said church.

1. Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman attends the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino)

Once touted as the power couple of Hollywood, Nicole Kidman and Cruise called it quits after 11 years of marital bliss, and rumor has it, that Scientology played a role. Cruise, known for his commitment to Scientology, encouraged Kidman to get involved with the church, as reported by Showbiz Cheatsheet. Kidman, too, followed suit and fully immersed herself in the religion, where she took special courses to understand it better, as revealed by journalist Tony Ortega to The Daily Beast. However, later in 2001, speculation arose that church officers may have influenced Cruise to divorce Kidman, as she was reportedly seeking to distance herself from the religion. While Kidman has always refrained from making any comment on the same, she did make a rare comment about her and Cruise's kids, Isabella and Connor, who are still active members of Scientology. In a conversation with People magazine, the actress shared, "They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them."

2. Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes attends the 'Alone Together' premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater on June 14, 2022, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo)



Cruise's obsession with the controversial church also cost him his fairytale romance with actress Katie Holmes. The couple shocked the entertainment world when they announced their separation, with Holmes filing for divorce due to concerns over Cruise's involvement with Scientology, as per Marca. The couple had married in a Scientologist ceremony in 2006, shortly after the birth of their daughter, Suri. However, tensions grew over time, particularly over the presence of church members in their Los Angeles home.

3. Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt attends the Los Angeles Premiere of the Apple Original Film 'Wolfs' at TCL Chinese Theatre. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman)

The handsome hunk, Brad Pitt, was reportedly close to joining Scientology in the early 1990s, during his relationship with Juliette Lewis, as reported by Jezebel. According to former church official Amy Scobee, Pitt completed two Scientology courses in 1991 and 1993. However, after breaking up with Lewis, Pitt distanced himself from the church, despite remaining on its list of celebrities who could potentially be 'recovered.' The Church of Scientology also targeted other celebrities through its Hollywood Celebrity Centre, designed specifically for wealthy showbiz figures.

4. Demi Moore

Honoree Demi Moore accepts the Courage Award onstage 'An Unforgettable Evening' benefiting the women's cancer research fund at Beverly Wilshire. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Phillip Faraone)

Basking in glory with her recent Golden Globe win, 'The Substance', actress Demi Moore is said to have practiced Scientology until her marriage to Bruce Willis, as per Business Insider. Reportedly, it was Willis who made Moore cut ties with the church once they had children due to his own religious beliefs. Additionally, Willis is said to have expressed that he didn't want their three daughters raised in the Kabbalah faith, which was popular among celebrities in the early 2000s.

5. Jada Pinkett Smith & Will Smith

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022, in Hollywood, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola)

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith can easily be crowned as the most controversial couple in Hollywood. So, it's no surprise that the couple's name was once associated with the church. The couple was first associated with Scientology in 2008 when they opened New Village Academy in Calabasas, California, as per the New York Post. Surprisingly, the teaching methods used in the school bear an eerie resemblance to the Church of Scientology. In 2017, ex-member Leah Remini claimed that Jada was a member of Scientology and alleged seeing her at the Scientology Celebrity Centre in Hollywood. However, the Smiths denied any affiliation with the controversial religion, stating, "We've never been Scientologists; we’ve never been swingers." Their school was closed just five years later. The Daily Beast also reported that despite the couple's public denials, former teachers and administrators from the school confirmed that it operated as a Scientology school.

6. Mimi Rogers

Mimi Rogers at Heroes For Heroes: Los Angeles Police Memorial Foundation Celebrity Poker Tournament at Avalon Hollywood in LA, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jesse Grant)

The poster child of the controversial religion, Cruise's connection to Scientology began when his first wife, Mimi Rogers, introduced him to the religion, as per Showbiz Cheatsheet. Reportedly, Roger's father, Philip C Spickler, had strong ties to the church's founder, L. Ron Hubbard, before leaving in the early 1980s. Mimi, who was a former Scientology auditor, played a significant role in Cruise's introduction to the church. As per Page Six, former church executive Mike Rinder claims in his memoir that Scientology officials were tasked with convincing Rogers to divorce Cruise so he could start a relationship with Kidman.

7. Riley Keough

Riley Keough discusses her new memoir, 'From Here To The Great Unknown,' during an author event presented by Parnassus Books and Belmont University. (Image Source: Getty Images for ABA | Photo by Jason Kempin)

Born into Scientology through her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, and grandmother, Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough was raised in the Church after their involvement following Elvis' death, as per She Knows. Lisa Marie reportedly met Keough’s father, Danny Keough, through the church. However, Keough left Scientology in 2014. In an August 2023 interview with Vanity Fair, she described herself as 'spiritual' but not religious, explaining that while she doesn’t attend church, she values faith in love, humanity, and the universe.