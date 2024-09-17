From Kaitlyn Bristowe to Maks Chmerkovskiy, a look at most intense rivalries of ‘Dancing With The Stars’

From accusations of bullying to explosive partner disagreements, 'Dancing With The Stars' has always been a stage for dazzling performances

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Dancing With The Stars' has always been a stage for dazzling performances and unforgettable moments, but behind the glitz and glamor, some rivalries have left a lasting impression. Over the years, the ballroom has seen its share of heated conflicts, from fiery clashes between celebrities and judges to behind-the-scenes drama between partners.

These feuds often play out in the public eye, fueling gossip and adding an extra layer of drama to the competition. In this look at the most intense and controversial rivalries in the show's history, we delve into the stories of Kaitlyn Bristowe’s clash with Carrie Ann Inaba, Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s numerous disputes, and more, revealing how personal tensions and professional disagreements have turned the dance floor into a battleground of fierce confrontations.

'DWTS' most intense feuds

Kaitlyn Bristowe vs Carrie Ann Inaba

The feud between Kaitlyn Bristowe, a former Bachelorette star, and judge Carrie Ann Inaba heated up after a controversial performance in one of the DWTS's episodes. Carrie Ann criticized Kaitlyn and her partner Artem Chigvintsev for performing a lift during their jive, which is against the rules. This led to a reduction in their score. Kaitlyn was upset by Carrie Ann’s comments and questioned whether the criticism was fair or biased, especially since she felt Carrie Ann had been harsh on other contestants from the Bachelor franchise. The disagreement spilled over into social media, where both Kaitlyn’s supporters and Carrie Ann’s defenders took sides, escalating the conflict.

The Bachelorette star accused partner of lift (@abc)

Mischa Barton vs Artem Chigvintsev

Mischa Barton and Artem Chigvintsev’s partnership during Season 22 was marked by significant tension. Mischa was frustrated with the lack of control she had over aspects like costume design, which she had initially been promised. Artem, on the other hand, felt that Mischa was not fully committed to the process. Their disagreements and Mischa's dissatisfaction with Artem’s feedback led to a strained working relationship. This discord was apparent to viewers and made their time on the show quite uncomfortable.

Mischa's frustration led to clashes (@abc)

Iain Ziering vs Cheryl Burke

Cheryl Burke and Iain Ziering, from Season 4, had a notoriously difficult partnership. Cheryl later revealed that Iain was her least favorite partner due to ongoing personal and professional conflicts. She described their interactions as unpleasant and mentioned that she was emotionally distressed during their time together. Iain's attitude and performance issues contributed to a negative experience for Cheryl, making their feud one of the more memorable ones in the show’s history.

Lian was accused of being least favourite partner (@abc)

Amber Rose vs Julianne Hough

During Season 23, Amber Rose felt that judge Julianne Hough’s comments about her performance were body shaming. Julianne described feeling uncomfortable with Amber’s "sexy" dance because it lacked energy. Amber interpreted this as a criticism of her body rather than her performance. Both Julianne and Amber addressed the issue publicly, with Julianne apologizing and clarifying that she was referring to the energy of the dance rather than Amber’s body. The public apologies helped diffuse the tension, but the feud left a mark on their relationship.

Amber accused of sexist comments (@abc)

Kirstie Alley vs Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Kirstie Alley and Maksim Chmerkovskiy had a strong connection during Season 12 but later fell out due to external factors. Maks claimed that Kirstie’s affiliation with Scientology created a rift between them, as he was advised to distance himself from her. Kirstie responded by accusing Maks of making hurtful and disrespectful comments.

Kristie hurt Maks with her comments (@abc)

Hope Solo vs Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Hope Solo and Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s feud during Season 13 was intense. Hope accused Maks of slapping her during rehearsals, which Maks denied. The conflict deepened when Hope claimed ABC offered to switch her to another dancer, which she refused to avoid harming Maks's career. Maks criticized Hope publicly, calling her a "bad person." The feud included allegations, denials, and harsh words from both sides, making it one of the show’s most contentious disputes.

Hope had an intense clash with Maksim (@abc)

Kate Gosselin vs Tony Dovolani

Kate Gosselin and Tony Dovolani had a turbulent partnership in Season 10. Tony expressed frustration during rehearsals, famously shouting "I quit!" due to the challenges they faced. Kate defended their effort, stating that despite the difficulties, they worked hard together. The public airing of their struggles, combined with Tony's outburst, highlighted the intense pressures and interpersonal conflicts that can arise on the show.

Kate had a clash with Toni (@abc)

Charlotte McKinney vs Bruno Tonioli

Charlotte McKinney had a clash with judge Bruno Tonioli during her time on the show. Bruno made a remark comparing Charlotte’s intelligence to her physical appeal, which she found demeaning. To this, Charlotte publicly criticized Bruno for his comments, and Bruno later apologized, explaining that his remarks were meant to address the performance rather than insult Charlotte personally.

Charlotte had a clash with a DWTS judge (@abc)

Brooke Burke vs DWTS

Brooke Burke was blindsided when she learned she was being replaced by Erin Andrews as co-host before Season 18. Brooke, who had co-hosted for seven seasons and won the show’s seventh season, expressed disappointment and frustration over the sudden change. She felt that her departure was handled poorly and publicly commented on her shock and sadness, and the difficulties she faced because of her sudden career changes and its emotional impact.

Brooke had a rift with DWTS (@abc)

Abby Lee Miller vs Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Abby Lee Miller’s guest judging stint in Season 18 led to friction with Maksim Chmerkovskiy. Maks dismissed Abby’s critique of his performance with Meryl Davis, which Abby found disrespectful. Abby later criticized Maks’s reaction, feeling it showed a lack of respect for the judging panel and the show. Their exchange arose due to tensions between guest judges and professional dancers, contributing to the drama of the season.