Former 'TLC' star Anna Duggar looks unrecognizable in her first public appearance in over 2 years

Anna Duggar was seen for the first time in more than two years as she visited her husband, Josh Duggar, in prison

Former 'TLC' star Anna Duggar was spotted out in public for the first time in years, and she looked absolutely unrecognizable. The 36-year-old, who rose to fame on '19 Kids and Counting' and its spinoff 'Counting On', has kept a very low profile since her husband Josh Duggar was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison in 2022. However, in new photos obtained by the US Sun, Anna was seen at an Arkansas community event on Tuesday, December 10, sporting a look far from the modest dresses and skirts typically worn by women in the strict religious community of the Duggars. This time, she wore a casual color-block sweater in coffee and cream, paired with jeans — a noticeable shift in her style that didn't go unnoticed.

Fans also observed another change — Anna has gone back to her natural brown hair color. During her husband's trial over child pornography charges, she sported blond highlights, but her look now is far more subdued. According to multiple sources, Anna still lives on a property owned by her in-laws, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. She shares the renovated warehouse with her seven children Mackynzie, 15, Michael, 13, Marcus, 11, Meredith, 9, Mason, 7, Maryella, 5, and Madyson, 3.

On the other hand, recently, Josh Duggar was spotted, too, exercising in the yard of the Federal Correctional Institution in Seagoville, Texas. Pictures from the outlet show him with a beard, looking very different from the clean-shaven boy of his family's reality TV days.

A photo of 'Counting On' alum Anna Duggar along with her husband Josh Duggar and children (Image Source: Twitter| Anna_Duggar)

Moreover, Anna recently spoke about how the hard situation concerning Josh has taken a heavy toll on the family. Writing to the court back in March of 2022, Anna showed that she and her seven children have relied heavily on Josh for financial, emotional, and physical support. She said he also has been of great help and encouragement to many others, describing him as someone who sees good in everyone and works toward helping them reach their dreams.

A photo of 'Counting On' alum Anna Duggar and her children (Image Source: Twitter| Anna_Duggar)

This situation has been especially painful for Anna, as her family has faced similar public challenges before. Back in 2015, Josh came forward with troubling behavior, admitting to abusing several girls, including his sisters, Jessa and Jill. At the time, Josh expressed deep regret, calling his actions "inexcusable" and apologizing for the hurt caused to his family and friends. For Anna, enduring both private and public battles has been a deeply difficult experience.



However, Josh looks noticeably different now, following his sentencing to prison. In photos shared by The US Sun, the once fresh-faced TLC personality is almost unrecognizable. Dressed in brown shorts, a matching T-shirt, sneakers, and sunglasses, Josh was photographed walking alone on the prison grounds. Gone is his clean-shaven look, replaced by a closely cropped beard and mustache. Unsurprisingly, his life today is worlds away from his time in the public eye as he serves his prison sentence.