FOAM on 'Shark Tank': Here’s how to buy a lightweight cooler that holds astonishing number of cans

Chad Lee and David Kittle will be pitch their FOAM cooler to Shark Tank's Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary, and Todd Graves

Are you tired of carrying heavy coolers to your beach picnics? Don't worry, Chad Lee and David Kittle have found a perfect solution for your problem. This dynamic duo has designed a lightweight foam cooler that’s ideal for any occasion.

Chad and David's FOAM cooler has been made entirely from EVA foam. It serves as a good alternative to both soft-sided and hard-sided coolers. This innovative product has a couple of great features including its lightweight construction, exceptional durability, and remarkable buoyancy.

Chad Lee and David Kittle, the founders of FOAM on 'Shark Tank' Season 16 Episode 6 (ABC/@christopherwillard)

What is FOAM?

For those curious, FOAM is a lightweight cooler with a 22-quart capacity, providing plenty of room for drinks, ice, and food for your next beach, pool, or lake outing. It’s designed with insulation to ensure effective ice retention.

This revolutionary cooler comes with a floating serving lid and a comfortable handle created from a webbing handle, making it easy to transport. This Generation 2 model which measures 12" x 12" x 12" externally and weighs 4 pounds can hold around 30 cans at once.

Whether you're heading out to the beach or throwing a backyard BBQ, these coolers can match your pace through the day and night. These coolers are floatable making them a suitable option for any water adventure.

FOAM is a light-weighted cooler fit for all occasions (ABC/@christopherwillard)

Who is the founder of FOAM?

Chad Lee and David Kittle are the creators of FOAM Cooler, a sustainable cooler that aims to keep beverages chilled and your outdoor activities fun. Their mission is to provide lightweight and dependable coolers that enhance every outdoor experience.

In the past, Chad has contributed to the development of products for renowned brands like Coleman, Hallmark, and Petmate. Meanwhile, David has designed a wide range of products for popular brands across various industries. His design work has also been recognized by TIMES magazine as "best inventions of 2019".

Chad Lee and David Kittle are the founders of FOAM cooler (ABC/@christopherwillard)

What is the cost and how to buy FOAM?

With a sleek and simple aesthetic, the FOAM cooler retails for $125. However, you can buy this revolutionary cooler right now only at the price of $109. It seems like the founders of the cooler have decided to give a discount to their customers ahead of their appearance on 'Shark Tank' Season 16. The Shoulder Strap accessory is priced at $19.99. You can purchase their products from their official website and Amazon.

The original cost of Chad Lee and David Kittle's FOAM cooler is $125 (ABC/@christopherwillard)

Where is FOAM now?

FOAM cooler is still new to the market. In the last couple of years, Chad and David, the founders of this lightweight foam cooler have worked hard every day in order to promote their product and turn it into a success story.

We have to say, these coolers could be the next must-have item on your summer list. As of now, the brand has around 500 followers on Instagram and nearly 900 followers on Facebook. This brand's growth can witness a big jump after Chad and David's appearance on 'Shark Tank' Season 16 Episode 6.

Chad Lee and David Kittle have worked on FOAM cooler for years (ABC/@christopherwillard)

Who will seal the deal?

Chad Lee and David Kittle will be pitching their FOAM cooler to Sharks Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary, and Todd Graves in the upcoming episode of 'Shark Tank' Season 16. We feel like Mark will invest in Chad and David's business venture.

Mark Cuban will invest in Chad Lee and David Kittle's business venture in 'Shark Tank' Season 16 (ABC/@christopherwillard)

'Shark Tank' Season 16, Episode 6, airs on ABC on Friday, 22 November 2024, at 8 pm ET. Catch the latest episode featuring products like FOAM, Kaans Design, Pepper Pong, and Taverns To Go. For those who miss the episode, it will be available on demand the following day and on Hulu.

Additionally, viewers can explore past seasons and episodes on Amazon Prime Video and iTunes.