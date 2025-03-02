Fans were unhappy with the way Kelly Clarkson handled her interview with Sydney Sweeney: "It felt so..."

After the episode was released on YouTube, many fans called out Clarkson for constantly interrupting Sweeney throughout the interview

It seems like Kelly Clarkson has a habit of talking over people! In December 2024, Sydney Sweeney appeared in an episode of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show,' to promote her rom-com film 'Anyone But You' just before Christmas, and at that point, Kelly Clarkson was overly focused on other matters. At the start of the interview, Clarkson asked Sweeney, "How are you this holiday season? You love Christmas?" to which the latter replied by saying, "I'm good. I do. I love the holidays so much." As per a report by The Things, Clarkson quipped, "It makes me so happy... Do you have a big family, right?" In her response, Sweeney said, "I do. I have a huge family. We have a lot of traditions. We wear matching onesies. I get onesies for my entire family. We usually start watching the Harry Potter [movies] and we watch every single one."

Then, the talk show host didn't let Sweeney finish her sentence and began explaining her similar family traditions in detail. "That's me and my kids. You just explained my house, with me and my kids. I think when they were younger, I was like, 'This might be too soon for Lord Voldemort' because it's a little scary, you know, the Dementors, and all of it, and then, nope, they didn't care, and yeah, we watch it every..." Clarkson stated.

Clarkson trailed, "I love a onesie thing. Will everyone in your family get in it?" to which Sweeney replied, "Yeah, I even have it for dogs." Soon after, Clarkson cut Sweeney mid-sentence again and shared, "Of course, you can't. They're family, you can't forget them. Those are your four-legged family members. This is my favorite thing about you. You're so talented and so beautiful and so gifted but I love this story I heard that the house you grew up in which was like many generations of your family. Y'all ended up losing that house and then, you bought it back."

At that moment, Sweeney finally got the chance to share the story about her family home without any interruptions. "So it was my great grandma's house. My great grandma had this beautiful house, it's like a two-bedroom cute house that they lived in. My grandma was born in it, my mom was born in it. And then, as the kids got older, they built on the property another home, and when my great-grandpa passed away and my great-grandmother got old, they just couldn't afford to keep it anymore. Last year, I called up the owners and I said 'I want to buy my great-grandma's house back,'" Sweeney revealed at that time.

After the episode was released on YouTube, many fans called out Clarkson for constantly interrupting Sweeney throughout the interview. One social media user stopped by the comments section and wrote, "This feels like talking to someone at a Christmas party that's from a department you don't work with." Followed by a second user who penned, "This was the most awkward interview. It felt so forced for both of them." A third user chimed in, "She never lets any guest answer without her interrupting. [I] can't watch her show." A fourth user commented, "The worst interviewer ever. Let your guests speak. She's always talking over people."