Fans convinced Salma Hayek still has the same magic after BTS video of 'From Dusk Till Dawn' resurfaces

Salma Hayek’s behind-the-scenes video from From Dusk Till Dawn's table dance will have you hitting replay again and again!

A recently resurfaced behind-the-scenes video from the 1996 movie 'From Dusk Till Dawn' has reminded fans of Salma Hayek’s amazing performance as Santanico Pandemonium. The rare footage, now going viral across social media, gives a look at how the film was made and spotlights Hayek’s dedication, grace, and strong screen presence.

Almost 30 years after the film’s release, fans are still fascinated by Hayek’s role as the siren vampire queen. The resurfaced video has sparked nostalgia, with netizens expressing their admiration for her. In the footage, Hayek can be seen practicing her moves and interacting with the crew, flaunting her professionalism and natural charm. As she prepares for her famous snake dance scene, it’s easy to see why her performance remains one of the most unforgettable in film history. While 'From Dusk Till Dawn' featured big stars like George Clooney, Quentin Tarantino, and Harvey Keitel, it was Hayek’s seductive and powerful performance that truly stood out, as reported by Where Is The Buzz.

Directed by Robert Rodriguez and written by Quentin Tarantino, the film is not your average crime thriller. It also has elements of horror! It starts off as a crime story but boom, there's a genre-bend in the middle as it turns into a vampire action movie, surprising audiences when it was first released. Although it became a cult classic, Hayek’s dance scene is one of its most memorable parts. Dressed in a sparkling bikini and holding a large albino python, she played the perfect femme fatale—both dangerous and captivating. What many fans don’t know is that Hayek was actually afraid of snakes before filming this scene. She has said she almost turned down the role because of her fear, as reported by Republic World. However, when Rodriguez told her that Madonna was the next choice for the part, Hayek decided to face her fear.

To prepare for the role, she went through intense exposure therapy, spending time with the snake until she felt comfortable enough to perform. The result was an unforgettable scene that made her a movie icon. 'From Dusk Till Dawn' is still loved by fans of horror and action films. The movie led to sequels and even a TV series, but nothing compares to the original 1996 classic. Many fans took to X to praise Hayek for her incredible looks and memorable performance. One fan shared, "She was, and continues to be, an amazing smoke-show," while another wrote, "Salma's stunning vampire beauty shines." "Wow… those natural Latina curves," added one fan.

Currently, Hayek is happily married to the French businessman François-Henri Pinault. The two tied the knot in 2009 and have a daughter. On the work front, Hayek was seen dazzling in 2023's 'Magic Mike’s Last Dance' alongside Channing Tatum. Currently, she's reportedly filming Romain Gavras’ 'Sacrifice'. While details are under wrap, it will also feature Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Evans, Vincent Cassel, Ambika Mod, Sam Richardson, Charli XCX, and John Malkovich, as per Koimoi.