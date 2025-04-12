Heidi Klum accused of body-shaming after buzzing dancer mid-performance: 'Not a million-dollar act'

Heidi Klum was booed by the audience after hitting the red buzzer on the incredible dance performer who was also plus-size

'America's Got Talent's judge Heidi Klum is known for making headlines. However, this time, it wasn't for a good reason. During season 15 of 'AGT,' Amanda LaCount, who performed the song 'Nails, Hair, Hips, and Heel' by Toddrick Hall, had an empowering mission. Ahead of her performance, she told the camera, "I represent the people who feel like they are not heard or they are not seen." She added, "I wanna help make them feel beautiful and powerful..because I'm really lucky that I have a mom who did that for me." When Simon Cowell asked, "Why did you decide to come on 'AGT'? LaCount shared, "I've been told my whole life that I am too big to dance...I don't have the right body type." However, Cowell backed her up and told "those people" to shut up.

When on stage, the dancer had the audience grooving with her highly energetic performance. However, the case was not the same with Heidi Klum. She slammed the re-buzzer mid-performance, which immediately got booed down by the audience and had many eyes rolling. Despite that, LaCount didn't stop dancing, and when she finished, the crowd gave her a roaring standing ovation. Howie Mandel went first, "I think what you are doing is wonderful..You inspire people, maybe those who don't fit the mold. You are great, but I don't think that I will go see a whole show of you doing that." He then added, "It's not spectacular enough to make it on this stage."

the fatphobia is REAL with people talking about amanda lacount!!! she can DANCE!!! i’m a big girl and if i did that i would look like an absolute idiot lmao #agt — Teddie (@TeddieConfetti) June 10, 2020

Klum tried to justify her decision: "I think you are a good dancer; I also love the vibe and the energy; it got me pumping in my seat." She then added, "I don't think it's a million-dollar act." On the other hand, Cowell made his things crystal-clear: "I loved every moment of the audition" and ended up giving a 'yes' to LaCount. Sofia Vergara also followed the suit, gave LaCount a'yes'. Mandel also changed his mind after the studio audiences protested, saying, "Ok, I'm gonna listen to them and not to myself," and gave a yes. However, Klum's red buzzer stuck out like a sore thumb in an incredible performance. Klum said, "It's going to be enough for me, sorry."

Shame on you @heidiklum You buzzed/voted no for a young girl who has been fat shamed and danced her heart out because u said “she can’t win” but laughed & hooted over 2 idiots who weren’t magicians and were marginally funny and put them through. @AGT #AGT #BadExample — Leah (@Makeawish3) June 10, 2020

Fans couldn't hold back either. One viewer said on YouTube, "If Heidi actually 'loved” her dancing like she said, did she have to buzz her?!? Couldn’t she have just finished watching her and given her the “no” afterward? This upset me." A Twitter user also wrote, "Shame on you, @heidiklum.You buzzed/voted no for a young girl who has been fat-shamed and danced her heart out because you said 'she can’t win' but laughed & hooted over 2 idiots who weren’t magicians and were marginally funny and put them through. Another added, "The fatphobia is REAL with people talking about Amanda Lacount!!! She can DANCE!!! I’m a big girl, and if I did that, I would look like an absolute idiot, lmao."

Per GoldDerby, LaCount later shared in an interview with NBC that, "There wasn't a second in my head where I thought, 'Oh my God, I'm gonna stop.'" She also added,. "I'm having fun, then the audience is gonna enjoy watching it." LaCount continued to be a source of inspiration to all the girls who wanted to become dancers. Per Canvas Rebel, La Count had been credited with many dancing accolades and performances. She also has her own movement, #breakingthestereotypes. On her channel, she promotes body positivity and self-belief. Per the outlet, LaCount once shared her life's philosophy: “If you love it, do it. It’s as simple as that.”