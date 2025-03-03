Fans call Drew Barrymore 'creepy' for constantly touching Oprah Winfrey during their interview

The interview quickly turned uncomfortable when Drew Barrymore began rubbing Oprah Winfrey's arms on live TV

Drew Barrymore’s 2023 interview with Oprah Winfrey sparked a lot of controversy, leaving many fans uncomfortable. During their conversation, Barrymore, 48, held onto Winfrey’s right hand with one hand while stroking it with the other. Some viewers compared her actions to how "she interacts with her dogs on set." Barrymore said, “Something that I learned about you, because I didn't know this detail was that you would spend time with the audience outside of the show you were filming. And one thing that I've done is spend time with the audience every day. And I had felt guilty for it,” all while continuing the awkward gesture, Page Six reported.

Winfrey responded that she always spent time with her audience because it was necessary. She then moved her body away from Barrymore and said, “My crew used to be like, ‘Oh my god, how much time is she going to spend talking to that audience?! Would she please let the audience go so we can let the next audience in?!’” as she tried to pull her arm away. The media mogul also praised Barrymore for hosting episodes without an audience during the pandemic. However, at one point, Winfrey used both hands to free her right hand from Barrymore’s grip.

After a promo for the interview aired, social media users reacted strongly, calling the moment uncomfortable and inappropriate. One person wrote on the Youtube Video's comments section, “Oprah's body language was so clear she wanted her hand back. She looks so uneasy.” Another commented, “Oprah's body language says it all. Drew is holding on too much. Oprah is trying to release her hand from Drew's grip. Drew is just too creepy and needy.” A third person added, “Drew, everyone doesn't want their hands held boo.” One fan on twitter wrote, "Creepy AF," while another added. "Yes I can't watch her so grating how close she gets to ppl."

Creepy AF. — Tess (@tessinWindsor24) December 12, 2023

Yes I can't watch her so grating how close she gets to ppl — Rach (@whatevs11) December 12, 2023

Some viewers supported Barrymore’s affectionate approach. One Instagram user said, “I don't think Oprah is used to people holding her like this in public but I love Drew for it.” However, many found it uncomfortable. “The hand hold and the arm being caressed is past my boundary,” one person shared. Another commented, “She's really creeping me out now. It's just too weird.” Someone else said, “I stopped watching Drew's show because she's way too clingy and weird. Super cringe!” One viewer even joked, “When she said ‘please let the audience go’ she meant ‘please let my hand go.’” Another said, "Why is she doing that... It's so uncomfortable."

Drew Barrymore attends Variety's 2022 Power Of Women: New York Event Presented By Lifetime at The Glasshouse on May 05, 2022 in New York City. (Credit Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy)

Barrymore has previously been labeled as overly affectionate and ‘clingy’ when interacting with celebrities. In November 2024, during an episode of 'The Drew Barrymore Show,' her interaction with guest Martha Stewart led to an uncomfortable moment. While discussing what makes Stewart feel "soft and gooey," Barrymore leaned in closely and caressed Stewart's back and arm. In response, Stewart gently pushed Barrymore away, remarking, "You're the wrong gender." Barrymore playfully recoiled, acknowledging the rebuff. This incident drew criticism from viewers, with some suggesting that Barrymore's affectionate approach can invade personal space and make guests uneasy, as per People. Addressing the situation later, Barrymore explained that she believed Stewart was "just teasing" and felt that the internet misunderstood the moment. She expressed confidence that Stewart does like her, despite initial uncertainties, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.