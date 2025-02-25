Drew Barrymore once got a surprise proposal from a famous comedian on her talk show: "I want to do it..."

Drew Barrymore received a surprising marriage proposal on her talk show! During a 2023 episode of 'The Drew Barrymore Show,' the talk show host was joined by famed comedian Pauly Shore. At one point, Shore surprised his longtime friend Barrymore as well as the studio audience when he proposed to her on her daytime talk show. In the episode, Shore shed light on his personal life and revealed that he's currently not in a romantic relationship. "It's very, very difficult for me to have a girlfriend because it's hard for me to let love in because I'm scared to get hurt," Shore said, as per Entertainment Weekly.

Soon after, the '50 First Dates' alum asked Shore what's the thing he's afraid of. In his response, Shore quipped, "Well, I want to do it with the right person. That's the most important thing." Along with this, Shore also stated that for him the right person would be his "best friend." Shore further added, "Someone that, it's not about sex, it's not about how you look, it's about, 'Yo, let's go get a sandwich.' You know what I mean? More of a friendship."

Barrymore told Shore, "Well, I want you to find that friend and companion that you never have sex with and that you walk the dog and eat and hang out and — well, maybe occasional sex, but have the best friendship with." As Barrymore was about to wrap up the episode, Shore asked her to stay exactly where she was standing. Speaking of Barrymore's ex-husband Tom Green who was married to her from 2001 to 2002, Shore said, "What Drew doesn't know is that my mother was not happy when you married Tom Green. She said to me, she goes, 'Pauly, Drew should marry you.'"

Talking about Shore's mother, Barrymore shared, "That's how Mitzi felt?" to which Shore responded by saying, "No, that's how I feel too." Right after, Shore went down on one knee and pulled out a ring that featured a white jewel at the center. Shore continued, "And that's why I came here tonight, on this glorious night, to present you with a ring." A shocked Barrymore covered her face with her hands and exclaimed, "Are you proposing Pauly?" meanwhile, Shore said, "I duly wed. Might as well, right?" as the crowd began hooting loudly. At that moment, Barrymore accepted the ring and uttered, "This is an amazing engagement ring by the way." After flaunting the stunning ring, Barrymore told the audience, "You're gonna have to stay tuned to find out my answer." While closing the show, Barrymore shrieked, "This has been a wild ride. Pauly Shore I love you so much."

When we talk about Shore's love life, he has never been married and continues to embrace singlehood. On the other hand, Barrymore has walked down the aisle three times before. At first, Barrymore tied the knot with Welsh bar owner Jeremy Thomas in 1994. However, their marriage wasn't meant to last and they parted ways in 1995. Following her split with Thomas, Barrymore moved on in her life with Canadian-American comedian, Tom Green. The pair exchanged their vows in 2001 and pulled the plug on their marriage in 2002. Later on down the lane, Barrymore found love again with 'Intern' actor Will Kopelman, and the two lovebirds got hitched in 2012. However, just like her previous marriages, this one also came to an end in 2016.