Fans baffled as the iconic ‘Home Alone’ house looks unrecognizable after 34 years: "Whoever did this..."

Can you even imagine the McCallister house without the red-carpeted entrance and printed wallpapers? Sadly the house today stands completely different.

If you are a fan of the Home Alone movies (1 & 2), then you will surely remember the stunning McCallister house decked in 90s Christmas decor. Fast forward 34 years, the beautiful suburban property has undergone a drastic transformation since the first Home Alone film was released in 1990 starring Macaulay Culkin.

When the Christmas movie first came out, fans were in awe of the iconic mansion. Can you even imagine Kevin McCallister and his family without recalling the red-carpeted entrance, printed wallpapers, fancy rugs, figurines, and sturdy furnishings? Well, sadly the house today stands completely stripped of its 90's aesthetic, bearing a plain white and grey color scheme. As per Tyla, the 1921-built massive Lincoln Avenue mansion which is located in Winnetka, Illinois, was sold for a jaw-dropping $5,250,000 last year.

According to USA Today, the house featured five bedrooms and six bathrooms. Additionally, it has four fireplaces, two laundry rooms, two hot tubs, a wet bar, a gym, a recreation space, an indoor sports court, and a private movie theater room. In May 2023, the property was listed by real estate company, Coldwell Banker Realty. On the website, the house was described as a "legendary holiday dream home, reimagined for modern-day luxury." Interestingly, Culkin is reported to have also seriously considered purchasing the Chicago mansion at one point. In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, he shared, "I had half a mind to buy it − just for giggles. I got kids. I am a busy man."

When pictures of the red-done house surfaced online, die-hard fans of the popular franchise, expressed their disappointment at the new interiors. A netizen slammed, "Where are the red-hot door handles, frozen basement steps, tarantula, and cat flap???" Meanwhile, another quipped, "Reminds me of unseasoned chicken." In a similar vein, a person penned, "Whoever did this thinks salt is spicy." As comments poured in, one also read, "Really missed the opportunity to turn it into a Home Alone Airbnb or museum-type thing." One comment read, "Devoid of any personality now. What was the point."

When the movie was first released, the conversation around the house was— what did McCallister’s parents do for a living to afford their massive mansion. Addressing the same, director Chris Columbus, stated, “Back then, John [Hughes] and I had a conversation about it...and we decided on what the jobs were.” Kate, the mother played by Catherine O'Hara, was a very successful fashion designer according to the director, but the details about the father, Peter played by John Heard, the details are a bit more fuzzy. “The father could have, based on John Hughes' own experience, worked in advertising...but I don’t remember what the father did,” Columbus explained.