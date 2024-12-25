Fans are pointing out the same frustrating plot hole that Christmas movies never seem to address

Delve deep into the glaring plot holes of the Christmas movies that continue to annoy fans every year

Christmas is just around the corner! It's the perfect time to binge-watch some festive films and get in the Holiday spirits. However, the people feel that a large majority of Christmas films have the same storyline. Over the years, many renowned production houses have released several Christmas movies like 'The Christmas Chronicles', 'Home Alone', 'It's a Wonderful Life' and 'Elf' among others. Not all of these films have managed to strike a chord with the viewers. If a movie doesn't have a good storyline, it will surely fail to win the hearts of the audience. The fans have witnessed some massive plot holes in these movies. In addition to this, the viewers have also expressed their frustration over the portrayal of Santa Claus and his existence in today's modern world.

Screenshot of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn from 'The Christmas Chronicles 2' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

In some of the most popular Christmas movies including 'The Santa Clause', 'Elf', and 'The Polar Express', we have seen adults believing that Santa is a myth. During our childhood days, all of us thought Santa was real and he brought us presents every Christmas. However, when we grew up, we stopped and learned that things differ in the fictional world and the real world. In contrary to reality, Santa Claus does exist in these holiday flicks. Parents know that Santa doesn't exist in real life but they still keep presents under the Christmas trees for their kids every year. In the movies, the adults should raise questions about these presents but they never do.

The entire gift situation makes the storyline of these movies more confusing and complex. We get it that the kids get presents from Santa each year but the main question is why are the parents even buying these gifts? Another question that pops up in our heads is why some kids don't get the gifts they asked for?

A still from 'Dear Santa' (Image Source: YouTube | Paramount Pictures)

There are too many questions swirling in our mind right now but we barely have any answers with us. It all remains a mystery at the moment. We believe sometimes it's better not to find the logical reasoning behind these glaring plot holes and just enjoy watching the film. At the end of the day, the main goal is to have a good time with your loved ones. Earlier this year, numerous Christmas were released such as 'Our Little Secret', 'Hot Frosty', 'Meet Me Next Christmas', 'The Merry Gentlemen', 'Dear Santa', 'That Christmas', 'Mary', 'Nutcrackers' and 'An Almost Christmas Story.' All of these films are available for streaming on a bunch of different platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, and Disney Plus. Watching these festive movies will surely get you into the seasonal spirits.

For those living under a rock, let us share with you, that Christmas is a Christian festival that marks the birth of Lord Jesus Christ. This joyous festival is celebrated every year by millions of people all around the world on December 25. On the occasion of Christmas, people exchange gifts, share meals, and even decorate their houses with colorful lights and stunning ornaments.