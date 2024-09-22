'Falling Together' Ending Explained: A startling twist casts shadow on Natalie Calder and Mark Wallace's romance

Hallmark's 'Falling Together' follows Natalie Calder, who forms a romantic angle with the super of her building Mark Wallace

Contains spoilers for 'Falling Together'

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA: Natalie Calder's (Ashley Williams) upbeat attitude was first unwelcomed by her new neighbors in Lifetime's 'Falling Together' but looks like things are finally falling into place for her. Natalie who relocated to Pittsburgh noticed that her new neighbors were not the same as they were in Miami. As the narrative progresses, she attempts to soothe the tension between them but fails miserably.

Aside from that, she develops a deep bond with the super of her condo complex, Mark Wallace (Paul Campbell), even though they initially disliked one another due to their conflicting personalities. However, as fate had it, both worked together to resolve the issues of the neighbors and they succeeded as well; however, as they say, good things do not continue for long as an unforeseen incident rekindled neighbors's hatred towards each other.

Why did the neighbors start fighting again in 'Falling Together'?

Ashley Williams and Linda Kash in a still from 'Falling Together' (youtube/@iattech)

Natalie is in for an unexpected delight when she finds a surprise party is arranged for her, attended by all of the residents, to top it all, she learns that her chili soup recipe is cooked by Shanti (Angela Nisheeta), making her even happier. To add to her joy, Mark unveils a bench, stating that it is created of discarded furniture pieces, making it symbolic for the community since mismatched furniture is used to make something useful akin to their community. At the same time, Natalie proposes doing the Alzimher's yearly walk as a team, and unsurprisingly, everyone agrees.

In the next scene, Mark and Natalie are shown conversing, and Natalie finally confesses her real feelings to Mark, who reciprocates. As the duo is ready to kiss, Natalie receives a call from Linda Payne (Linda Kash), and she departs to see the lady, asking Mark to continue their chat later. When Natalie arrives, a heartbreaking sequence plays out where Linda is shown seeing her own picture on the wall and tells Natalie she knows her. Natalie breaks Linda's spell and reminds her that the lady in picture is her. Linda quickly recalls making Natalie emotional, to which she informs Natalie that they should not spend time worrying about things which they have no control.

Later, Natalie receives the shock of her life when she discovers the neighbors arguing again over the placement of the bench. The neighbors depart while making rude comments about Natalie. When Sylvia (Denalda Williams) passes a snide remark over Mark's father, he becomes enraged and lashes at Natalie, noting that certain things are better left broken and shattered.

Did Natalie Calder and Paul Campbell end up together in 'Falling Together'?

Ashley Williams and Paul Campbell in a still from 'Falling Together' (youtube/@iattech)

Following the disastrous party, Natalie confides in her closest friend, who also advises her to keep things as they are. Paul is seen spilling his heart out to Drea (Rryla McIntosh), who urges him to talk with Natalie. However, the guy persists, and when a customer requests salt, he unintentionally passes it, causing Drew to roll her eyes in amazement. Paul must have realized that Natalie had changed him for the better and that it was time to take action.

Linda asks Natalie to deliver a speech during the annual Alzheimer's parade, and Natalie, in her usual cheery manner, informs everyone that she was scheduled to walk but pulled out owing to certain circumstances. At the same moment, Paul interrupts her speech to inform her that he has changed, citing the previous salt-passing incident. Slowly, all of her neighbors join her. Natalie, overjoyed, finishes her speech. In the conclusion, viewers witness how all of the neighbors are bonding, with Sylvia seeking an apology from Paul for her harsh comments during the party. Finally, the two lovers kiss, and the movie concludes.

