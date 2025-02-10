Experts warn you should never search Ryan Gosling online — and why it could put you at risk

People are often attracted by free content, putting themselves at risk of malware, data theft, and other dangers.

Cybercriminals are taking advantage of our obsession with celebrities by setting up fake websites that lure people with promises of gossip, exclusive images, or free downloads. However, those searching for their favorite stars might end up with malware or compromised personal information instead. The constant allure of celebrity culture provides an ideal bait for these criminals. As AI technology progresses, so do cyberattacks and scams. One celebrity name to watch out for, according to experts, is Ryan Gosling, which could lead unsuspecting fans straight into online danger.

Ryan Gosling at Dolby Theatre on April 30, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Axelle)

Experts warn that searching for Gosling and clicking on top search results could lead you to websites that risk infecting your device. McAfee Labs conducted research on celebrity names most likely to guide you toward dangerous sites, with Gosling ranking at the top, alongside Emily Blunt and Jennifer Lopez, as reported by Unilad. The best way to stay safe is to exercise caution and suspicion before clicking on links or pop-ups that promise to provide access to exclusive celebrity content. If something feels wrong, it most likely is. These websites also contain malware that can steal private information, including passwords.

McAfee's Chief Technology Officer, Steve Grobma, said, "In today's culture, where celebrity news and entertainment are part of many people's daily lives, people are putting speed and convenience over their own online protection by clicking on pop-ups and other suspicious links that promise celebrity-filled content." He added, "We also know people are seeking out free content, such as movie downloads, which puts them at risk. If it sounds too good to be true, it deserves a closer look." He continued, "AI has changed the game, and cybercriminals can now create very sophisticated scams at scale using the latest AI tools, and what better hook for them than celebrity news and information."

"To keep people safe online and help protect their privacy and identity, consumers need to stay vigilant and think twice before clicking," he suggested. Previously, Gary Davis, former Chief Consumer Security Evangelist at McAfee, also emphasized the importance of consumers educating themselves about safely navigating online searches for content. He said, “Criminals use deceptive websites to dupe unsuspecting consumers into accessing malicious files or content. It is essential that consumers learn to protect their digital lives from lurking cybercriminals by thinking twice before they click on suspicious links or download content.”

Meanwhile, McAfee recommends its users to be extremely cautious about the links they click on, stay away from unauthorized streaming sites, and protect their devices with trustworthy antivirus and anti-malware software to protect themselves from malware and other online risks and cyber frauds. As reported by Tech Radar, it's also a wise decision to use a good VPN for increased security when using the internet. It's also shocking how many people still risk compromising their digital security for pirated media when there are so many trustworthy streaming options available with endless material. Internet users are frequently blinded by the lure of free content and exposed to risks such as malware, data theft, and other cyber threats.