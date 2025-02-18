Ex-teen pop star reveals Ellen was ‘manipulative’ — claims she forced him to copy Justin Bieber

“My whole week, my whole month, my whole year could change with one text message from her,” the young music artist confessed.

Comedian and talk show personality Ellen DeGeneres signed Greyson Chance, a young, up-and-coming artist, as the first musician on her ElevenEleven record company in 2010. Chance became an overnight internet sensation following a school talent show performance of Lady Gaga's 'Paparazzi,' which gained over a million views on YouTube. That same year, the 12-year-old was invited to appear on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show.' According to People, following the appearance, DeGeneres graciously gifted the preteen protégé a $10,000 check, and a new piano and pledged to coach him. However, in 2022, Chance revealed that the television host completely abandoned him after his initial success. "I've never met someone more manipulative, more self-centered, and more blatantly opportunistic than her," he exclusively told Rolling Stone.

Now, the 27-year-old admitted he was fired from the talk show host's music label when his stardom began to fade. According to HuffPost, the former pop artist accused DeGeneres of being controlling and treating him and his mother unfairly on several occasions. “My whole week, my whole month, my whole year could change [with] one text message from her,” Chance said adding.

“That was horrible.” He also claimed that DeGeneres was obsessed with Justin Bieber and pressured him to imitate the singer’s vocal style, mannerisms, and fashion sense. “She would come in and look at a rack, yell at stylists, berate people in front of me, and say, ‘This is what you’re wearing on the show,’” he said. “She was just degrading to people.”

Justin Bieber and Ellen DeGeneres at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at Gibson Amphitheatre on July 22, 2012, in Universal City, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kevin Mazur)

He recalled that she became furious when he refused her request to watch an advance copy of Bieber’s 2011 documentary 'Never Say Never' due to his grueling 14–16-hour schedule. "I'll never forget this," Chance confessed. "I just remember hearing on the other side of the phone, just yelling [and] beratement: 'What type of mother are you? Do you realize that I went out of my way to get this for you, and he can't sit down and watch it?'", he said referring to the time when DeGeneres insulted his mother. Chance was first established by DeGeneres with the help of managers Troy Carter and Guy Oseary, a brand agent, a publicist, and a booking agent at WME. Up until 2019, he also made notable appearances on her show.

"I couldn't get ahold of her. Couldn't talk to her," Chance alleged referring to the time when his 2012 album 'Truth Be Told, Part 1' didn't rule the charts. After that despite receiving multiple invitations to her show, the young musician said he never felt accepted. "Whenever I would come on the show, it was such a fake smile. She wouldn't even ask, 'How are you doing? How are you holding up?' It was just like, 'Here's what we're going to talk about. We'll see you on there.'" Chance's bombshell interview shadowed the allegations placed on DeGeneres for harboring a toxic workplace.

I’ve been wanting to tell this story for a long time. Writing this album forced me to look dead in the eyes of my past, and reconcile with what I went through as a kid. I feel a tremendous weight off my shoulders now that the truth is out. Thank you @RollingStone and @Tomas_Mier https://t.co/8GEkwmHRFe — Greyson Chance (@greysonchance) September 22, 2022

He expressed gratitude towards the media outlet for bringing out his story via a tweet. A source close to the television host however denied the allegations and stated that they "went above and beyond to help set him up for success, but in business that doesn't always work out, and his career did not take off."