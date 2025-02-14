Ellen DeGeneres had a sweet surprise for Jimmy Kimmel's son born with a rare heart condition

Ellen DeGeneres certainly knows how to melt hearts! In a thoughtful gesture, she did something special for Jimmy Kimmel, creating a moment he’ll never forget. For the unversed, 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' host's son, Billy, was born in April 2017 with a rare heart condition called tetralogy of Fallot with pulmonary atresia, which causes a hole in the heart and a blocked valve, making his health very fragile, according to Oprah Daily. However, Billy had his third open-heart surgery in May 2024 and is on the road to recovery.

Jimmy Kimmel attends the 2024 Media Access Awards at AVALON Hollywood on October 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter)

Kimmel appeared on 'The Ellen Show' ahead of hosting the Oscars in February 2018. DeGeneres praised Kimmel, saying, "You’re using your voice for good. You’re saying a lot of important things," as per CNN Entertainment. Kimmel then thanked DeGeneres and her viewers for raising $1 million for Children's Hospital Los Angeles, where his son Billy had undergone open-heart surgery. DeGeneres then revealed a heartfelt surprise, announcing, "We called our friends at Children's Hospital LA, including Billy's surgeon, and we have named one of the rooms of the heart institute floor in honor of Billy."

"Wow!" Kimmel exclaimed repeatedly, wiping his eyes as he took in the moment. DeGeneres then revealed a video of the dedicated hospital room, showing Billy’s surgeon and staff waving, while some of Billy’s nurses were present in the audience. She encouraged viewers to visit her site and help raise another $1 million for the hospital.

In yet another act of generosity, DeGeneres made an unforgettable gesture for the Daniels family, gifting them a staggering $1 million on 'The Ellen Show' in February 2019. The family—parents Christi and Robert Daniels and their four sons—had already won several prizes during the show’s '12 Days of Giveaways' in November, including gift cards, a widescreen TV, and plane tickets. DeGeneres then took things a step further, inviting them to the show’s taping, where they were left speechless by the life-changing surprise.

Recalling Christi’s simple act of kindness—covering a family's purchase at Walmart, DeGeneres said, "No matter what you're struggling with, no matter how you're living paycheck to paycheck, you still want to pay it forward; you still help others," as per E! News. DeGeneres further revealed, "You're here because we're gonna do something big that we've never done for any family ever. It's the biggest thing we've ever done...so, you like Cheerios?"

DeGeneres then stunned the Daniels family by announcing a partnership with Cheerios to gift them $500,000, as a man rushed onstage with a giant check. "That is gonna take care of a lot," she told them. "It'll cover your debt, pay for your kids' college, and help you move out of your two-bedroom apartment into a new home." She then revealed that Cheerios was also donating another $500,000 for them to help others in need. To top it off, she brought out the family's relatives for a heartfelt onstage reunion.