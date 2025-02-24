Ex-Playboy model alleges Stephen Colbert made her feel uncomfortable on live TV: "Worst moment..."

Sarah McDaniel, a former Playboy model, criticized Stephen Colbert for making her feel uncomfortable, despite the fact that the veteran television host typically injects a good dose of professionalism with humor on his late-night show. McDaniel appeared on the show in 2016 after attaining internet fame as an influencer and model, she wore a brown colored tube dress with a plunging neckline that showcased ample cleavage. Her hands occasionally covered her dignity as she battled with the neckline during the interview, "Can I get you some duct tape or a poncho?" the comedian interjected watching her struggle. At one point while the Instagrammer was teaching Colbert quick lessons to ace a selfie the latter couldn't take it any longer and covered her spilling cleavage with a napkin.

As per The Things, the viral moment garnered over 49 million views on YouTube, it was then picked up by streamer HasanAbi on his Twitch session in 2021. The model then had a conversation with the YouTuber about the embarrassing incident. They rewatched the particular segment together and HasanAbi reacted with disgust, "Kind of very f**ked up, it's very f**ked up," to which McDaniel cut in, "It is a little bit." She added, "Yeah it was an extremely awkward, probably the worst moment of my life." "You think he'd be able to do that s**t with like a Hollywood actress or something?" the young streamer continued to condemn Colbert's actions towards the unexpected wardrobe malfunction.

McDaniel then tried to play the victim by stating that she was abused on live TV because she was not a star. "No way. It's because I was a nobody." However, fans were not convinced that Colbert behaved badly with the 'Some Kind of Drug' music video actress. According to The Things, the seasoned anchor was commended by viewers for his ability to retain composure and level-headed eye contact. "As a woman, I feel so bad for her that was probably so awkward. But I feel like he did a good job at making light of it so it wasn’t as awkward," a viewer commented under the viral video. "Can I get you some duct tape?" I'm dead. That was the best line in this whole awkward video. Girl, fire your stylist because that person hates you," a fan praised.

Stephen Colbert attends Apple TV +'s Primetime Emmy Party at Mother Wolf on January 15, 2024 in LA, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by David Livingston)

"Stephen is being such a dad in this, I love it my father would flip if I had ever tried to leave the house in that!" an online user wrote in jest. "You have to admire his skill at keeping eye contact," another fan complimented Colbert for his gentlemanly behavior. "This got to be the worst designer piece somebody ever wore. She is literally covering herself with her hands. Awful," a fan slammed McDaniel. Meanwhile, Colbert did not list the model as one of his worst guest experiences, and she never made a comeback on the show. Her appearance in the music videos for the songs 'Summer Breaking' and 'Daffodils,' by Mark Ronson and Kevin Parker, further cemented her profile as a celebrity.