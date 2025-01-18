Emma Watson once refused to film a disgusting scene with Channing Tatum and walked off the set

Emma Watson left 'This Is The End' set over one disgusting scene and director Seth Rogen supported her decision.

'This Is The End' is a 2013 comedy where Hollywood stars play exaggerated versions of themselves facing the apocalypse. The film features actors like James Franco, Seth Rogen, Jay Baruchel, Craig Robinson, Jonah Hill, and Danny McBride. Known for its outrageous humor, the movie includes scenes such as Channing Tatum in a gimp suit and actors making fun of their own careers. For Emma Watson, who also made a brief appearance in the movie, filming however wasn't as fun. During production, she walked off the set after feeling uncomfortable with a particular scene.

The scene involved McBride as a cannibal, leading Tatum, who was dressed in a leather mask, on a leash. Although Watson had initially agreed to participate, the scene evolved during improvisation, turned different from what she had expected. Seth Rogen, who co-directed the film with Evan Goldberg, addressed this incident in a 2021 interview with British GQ. He stated, "I mean, I don't look back on that and think, 'How dare she do that?' You know? I think sometimes when you read something, when it comes to life it doesn't seem to be what you thought it was." Rogen emphasized that there were 'no hard feelings.' He said, "It was not some terrible ending to our relationship. She came back the next day to say goodbye. She helped promote the film." He also acknowledged that Watson's decision might have led to a better outcome. He opined, "She was probably right. It was probably funnier the way we ended up doing it."

Following the interview, the media portrayed Watson's departure negatively, prompting Rogen to clarify the situation further on X (Twitter). He penned, "I want to correct a story that has emerged from a recent interview I gave. It misrepresents what actually happened. Emma Watson did not 'storm off the set' and it's s****y that the perception is that she did. The scene was not what was originally scripted, it was getting improvised, changed drastically, and was not what she agreed to. The narrative that she was in some way uncool or unprofessional is complete b******t," as reported by People.

He took responsibility for the miscommunication, adding, "I for sure should have communicated better and because I didn't, she was put in an uncomfortable position. She and I spoke on the night; it was overall a sh***y situation and it must have been hard for her to say something and I'm very happy and impressed that she did. We agreed on her not being in the scene together. I was thrilled for the opportunity to work with her and would be thrilled to get that opportunity again. I am very sorry and disappointed it happened, and I wish I had done more to prevent it." 'This Is The End' was Rogen and Goldberg's directorial debut. The film received positive reviews for its unique concept and humor, grossing over $125 million worldwide.