Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian shared a steamy kiss on 'AHS' — then she spilled more secrets

Emma Roberts appeared on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon' back in April 2024, and addressed the viral moment when she shared a kiss with Kim Kardashian in 'American Horror Story: Delicate'. Roberts plays Anna, a woman in danger of a stanic cult, in the new season of popular television series, while Kardashian plays her best friend and publicist, Siobhan.

Speaking to host Jimmy Fallon, Roberts joked, "But my sister was like, 'No, it's not, you kissed Kim Kardashian and you didn't tell me," as reported by the Daily Mail. Fallon responded humorously, "You can't just kiss Kim Kardashian and not tell everybody." Roberts explained, "I know, but we do it, you forget about it, and then seeing it, it looked so intense. But meanwhile, we were laughing because we kissed, and they said cut, and Kim looked at me and started laughing." She recalled a particular moment from filming, sharing, "I was like, 'What?' and I just had her gloss all over my face. And so we had to do major cleanup in between every take because she has the most perfect glossed lips, obviously, and it was everywhere."

The new season also grabbed headlines as fans accused Kardashian of revealing plot details before its release. The Skims mogul spoke about her role on in 'AHS' on her reality show 'The Kardashians' and perhaps divulged too much when she took viewers behind the scenes in one episode. Additionally, Kardashian opened up about the 'long hours' on set, explaining that each episode had a 'new director,' 'new energy,' and a 'different pace,' The Independent reported.

Emma Roberts attends 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at The Sugar Mill on February 08, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Credit Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Webber)

Reflecting on the same, on Reddit, one fan questioned, "I wonder how annoyed the producers of 'AHS' are with Kim for blowing up some of the plot to that show?" Another added, "The second half debuts after XMAS and they definitely gave away some details they should not have." Despite criticism for potentially revealing too much, most praised Kardashian’s performance.

kim kardashian and emma roberts kissing??? im ngl the concept of Kim being money maker in a couple and the one who controls it all, being a top sounds soooo sexy and cool pic.twitter.com/0vmVyN5Nu4 — ❄️ (@VOGUEit_) March 20, 2024

After the premiere episode aired, viewers took to social media to share their thoughts. On X (formerly Twitter), a fan remarked, "Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts kissing? I am not gonna lie, the concept of Kim being the money maker in a couple and the one who controls it all, being a top sounds so sexy and cool." Another added, "That's certainly unexpected! 'American Horror Story' always knows how to keep viewers on their toes "We need an Oscar for this OMGF," a viewer chimed.

that's certainly unexpected! American Horror Story always knows how to keep viewers on their toes — Dr Corex (@Symplist14) March 20, 2024

Interestingly, a fan also got it right when they guessed, "They did a really good job with that. I can't help but wonder how many 'takes' they needed to get that perfection...and how much they might have giggled along the way."