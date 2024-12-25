Emily Ratajkowski had a mic-drop response to the stranger who told her — 'Girl, put on a shirt'

Emily Ratajkowski is no stranger to scrutiny, but when a random passerby in New York City audaciously told her to 'put on a shirt' when she was minding her own business, taking a stroll, the model-turned-author proved once again why she’s an icon of unbothered confidence. The incident, captured on Ratajkowski’s TikTok on August 19, quickly went viral, as she shrugged off the unsolicited comment with her trademark wit and poise.

The video begins with Ratajkowski walking her dog down the street, dressed in a gray tank top, black yoga pants, and sneakers, with minimal accessories—a black shoulder bag, gold choker necklace, silver hoop earrings, and brown-framed glasses. She was makeup-free, exuding effortless city-girl vibes. As she recorded her casual outing, a man’s voice can be heard off camera. "Girl, put on a shirt," he said. Instead of reacting directly, Ratajkowski kept her composure, captioning the clip, "famously not demure, famously not mindful."

As per E! News, the video was also set to Charli XCX’s song 365— with the lyrics "Who the f--k are you? I'm a brat when I'm bumpin' that. Now I wanna hear my track, are you bumpin' that?" proving to be the perfect clapback. The response from fans was quick and overwhelmingly supportive. One fan wrote, "The audacity to speak to a stranger like that. You should dress and be whoever you choose to be." In agreement, another added, "I love the no reply he's gotta be embarrassed." In a similar vein, one applauded, “Let them feel embarrassed for talking to themselves because I don’t exchange my very valuable energy for free.”

Ratajkowski's provocative style has long drawn criticism, from social media trolls to television hosts like Piers Morgan who infamously labeled her a 'global bimbo' after a lingerie photoshoot in 2017. As per People magazine, at the time, Ratajkowski fired back on X (Twitter), “Lol never said my love video was a feminist statement. But now it’s worth saying that telling women what to do with their bodies and sexuality is actually just classic sexism. I can have opinions about feminism and also do sexy photo shoots. Okay, thanks.” Ratajkowski also discussed the same in her 2021 book My Body. She argued that women often face disproportionate judgment based on their appearances.

In 2022, she also shared, "So much of women's value…your image around your body is still a huge part of who you are, and how the world values women…You can be any age, any profession, and you're thinking about your body image…I think that's how we consume media as well. As a culture, we're looking at bodies, and we're judging them…" Moreover, earlier this year in January, she posted a picture with the caption, "Decided I’m never beating the bimbo allegations so why not lean in, you know?" alluding to the past remark of Morgan.