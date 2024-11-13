'Emilia Pérez' Review: Selena Gomez leads fantastic cast that papers over the film's many flaws

It's a love-it-or-hate-it type of movie that at times comes across as absolutely ridiculous, but it's also bold, fresh and visually exciting

'Emilia Pérez' is a musical thriller that feels like it should be something special. The concept alone, following a trans woman who escapes her past as a male drug lord in Mexico City, holds promise, livening with its audacity and unique premise. However, despite a few wild moments, some standout performances, and a song that somehow rhymes with "vaginoplasty", 'Emilia Pérez' ends up playing it surprisingly safe.

Under the direction of Jacques Audiard, the film, while ambitious, lacks the bold execution that a filmmaker like Pedro Almodóvar might’ve brought, feeling more restrained than it should. The story kicks off when Rita Moro Castro (Zoe Saldaña), an overworked lawyer at a male-dominated firm, receives an offer she can’t refuse from a mysterious caller. The request is unusual: help a cartel kingpin (Karla Sofía Gascón) transition into womanhood. Rita’s life changes as she assists Emilia Pérez (also played by Gascón) in leaving behind a wife (Selena Gomez) and children who believe their father is dead. Emilia reinvents herself as a philanthropist, but her past is never quite so easy to escape.

Don’t expect the sharp, visual precision of a Tom Ford film here

The film opens with the unmistakable credit 'Saint Laurent Productions,' signaling the fashion brand’s involvement in producing cinema, something that’s not entirely surprising given their recent investments in the film industry. However, while 'Emilia Pérez' does feature some stunning clothing, it isn’t a two-hour advertisement for Saint Laurent, and the luxury brand’s presence is far less conspicuous than you might expect.

Don’t expect the sharp, visual precision of a Tom Ford film here. 'Emilia Pérez' carries Audiard’s signature shaky camerawork, with a few compelling shots, but it lacks any truly memorable visual moments. The film’s musical sequences do feature some striking lighting techniques, but they often leave much to be desired in terms of innovation. Audiard uses shadows to highlight the music, but the effect sometimes falls flat, even if it works in certain scenes.

The song about 'vaginoplasty' in 'Emilia Pérez' feels awkwardly campy

The musical numbers themselves don’t quite leave a lasting impact either. The lyrics, especially the English ones, feel repetitive and simplistic, lacking the catchiness that great musical numbers usually have. The song about “vaginoplasty” feels awkwardly campy, not quite hitting the right note for the film’s tone.

More troubling, however, are the regressive elements within the music, particularly around the trans experience. In one number, Emilia sings, “half him, half her,” which feels out of step with modern discussions of gender identity. While 'Emilia Pérez' does show respect for its heroine’s journey and her transition, some of the choices regarding how gender is portrayed still come across as dated.

Despite its flaw, Emilia Pérez's female cast deliver strong performances

'Emilia Pérez' belongs to its female cast. While Edgar Ramírez delivers a small role as a supporting male character, it’s the trio of actresses, Gascón, Saldaña, and Gomez, that make this film compelling. Gascón, in particular, steals the show with a career-defining performance as Emilia. Saldaña delivers with intensity and grace, owning the musical numbers. Gomez, as Emilia’s wife, brings raw emotion to her role. Adriana Paz also provides lighter moments as Emilia’s new girlfriend.

Overall, there's something to appreciate about 'Emilia Pérez'

However, the movie’s broader themes don't quite resonate in the way they should. 'Emilia Pérez' attempts to explore bold ideas such as solidarity among women, identity, and finding redemption, but its surface-level treatment leaves them feeling underdeveloped. By the time the film concludes, many viewers may find themselves sharing Rita’s sentiment, muttering variations of her frustrated, “What bullshit!”

Despite the film’s flaws, it never entirely crumbles. There's something to appreciate about its steady commitment to the vision, even if it doesn't always quite hit the mark in execution. Is that enough to carry it? Perhaps not, but it certainly makes for an experience you won’t forget.

'Emilia Pérez' is currently streaming on Netflix