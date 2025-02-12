Ellen DeGeneres spots someone very familiar in the audience — then calls her over to the stage

Ellen DeGeneres was pleasantly surprised to meet her doppelganger in the audience during a live segment of her popular talk show. In May 2011 the stand-up comedian was flattered to meet a die-hard fan named Donna who looked and dressed exactly like her. "I look around and I see all the different people. I see all the smiling faces and I look out and I see someone who looks like me. When I glanced over there I was like 'Hi' I was like what am I doing in the audience," DeGeneres said as the camera focused on the lookalike guest. "Am I in a parallel universe right now," she added jokingly.

The visitor then identified herself as Donna, an Austin-based real estate agent. "Oh really I like real estate yeah all right well if I ever want to move to Austin I'll call you and let's confuse people there," DeGeneres responded to the audience's amusement. "So now did y'all see her when y'all were waiting did y'all see her in line and think it was me and did you think it was me how many people think you're me," DeGeneres inquired the crowd about getting deceived by Donna's uncanny looks. The television host then humorously counseled her doppelganger to match her character by not being too wild. "You're wandering around really? Do you behave yourself because you're representing me? I hope you're not wild or anything like that. You behave yourself all right cuz people are going to think it's me," DeGeneres quipped.



Ellen DeGeneres at Rogers Arena on October 19, 2018, in Vancouver, Canada. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Andrew Chin)

She then asked Donna to join her on stage for a picture with the audience cheering in the background, the clip has since attracted over 22 million views. Viewers had mixed reactions to Donna's uncanny resemblance with the television producer, "Plot twist: Ellen is Donna and Donna is talking on the stage," a fan wrote in the comments section of the YouTube video. "Donna has a gorgeous smile!" an online user complimented the charming lookalike guest. "Whoa, that's like freaky levels of looking alike. They even dressed somewhat alike. Pretty awesome," a viewer expressed in shock. "I'm still waiting for the show where Ellen impersonates Donna for a day at her real estate agency and see how many people figure it out," a fan commented in jest.

In 2016, comedian Kate McKinnon impersonated DeGeneres for a rib-tickling monologue on the show. "I'm very excited because Kate McKinnon is on the show today. I love her so much. She impersonates me on Saturday Night Live," the former actress said while introducing McKinnon. "But it's weird to have somebody do impressions of you because when you hear it you're like, well, that's such an exaggeration. I mean, it's funny. But it doesn't sound like me at all," DeGeneres added.

"Hi everyone, happy Wednesday. I got to tell you about something that happened last night up at the house. Portia and I got a puppy and we named it 'Kid' to make it sound like we have a kid," McKinnon roasted DeGeneres during the opening monologue. Wearing a light blue shirt with a white collar, a brown belt, white pants, and a matching suit, she looked just like the seasoned comedian. McKinnon even styled her blond hair like DeGeneres, the 'Ghostbusters' actress then concluded the segment with a hysterical fictitious story about waking up in bed and trying to find the remote while realizing that she has swapped bodies with DeGeneres.