Ellen DeGeneres pulled off the ultimate scare prank on Sarah Paulson — three times in a row

There had been some funny business going on over at 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', and we knew at least one actress who was totally not laughing. And her name was Sarah Paulson, Emmy-winning actress and star of 'American Horror Story: Cult'. On the show, she played a character who was afraid of clowns, which gave DeGeneres the perfect opportunity for terror.

It all started in classic Ellen fashion: DeGeneres popped out of a closet in Paulson’s dressing room bathroom, giving her an early jolt before the show even began. And if you've ever watched the show, you know the dressing room bathroom is practically a scare trap at this point. But Ellen wasn’t finished. While discussing the ambush on set, a sneaky costumed figure crept up behind Paulson for another shock. And just when she thought it was over—nope! Ellen had one more surprise up her sleeve: an actual clown, Today reported.

This is funny to me now... but in the moment 😩😩😩I ❤️@TheEllenShow https://t.co/3AOaV8sHjD — Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) September 19, 2017

Truly, we felt for Paulson, who spent much of her time on the show shrieking and looking like she wanted to wallop the host. Paulson spent much of the segment shrieking, dodging scares, and at one point, even hiding under the coffee table; because honestly, who wouldn’t? Ellen, you really did know how to keep the laughs (and screams) coming! Ellen DeGeneres has built a reputation for playfully scaring her celebrity guests on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show,' creating memorable and humorous moments that have delighted audiences over the years. These pranks often involve unexpected surprises, leaving even the most composed celebrities startled. One notable instance involved pop star Taylor Swift, who was famously startled during an interview when someone suddenly appeared beside her, causing her to jump in surprise. This moment became one of the show's most replayed scares, as reported by People.

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal also fell victim to Ellen's antics. During his appearance, a staff member disguised as the character 'Elmo' from 'Sesame Street' leaped out from a hidden spot, eliciting a genuine scream from Gyllenhaal, Uproxx reported. Justin Bieber was another victim of Ellen’s pranks. A person dressed as a giant cupcake popped out unexpectedly, leaving him startled, as reported by Toofab.

Ellen DeGeneres attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Credit Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison)

Actress Kristen Wiig experienced a similar surprise when a staffer dressed as a ghost emerged from a scare box, prompting her to shriek and drop to the floor, as reported by Cirkkus. Even the members of the global pop sensation BTS were not exempt. During their interview, a staff member disguised as a fan girl jumped out, causing RM, who was seated closest to the scare box, to react in surprise. J-Hope was so startled that he fell off the sofa. These playful scares have become a hallmark of Ellen's show, showing her fun side with a genuine surprise, resulting in some unforgettable television moments.