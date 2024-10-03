Elendil's new sword holds a powerful secret and its importance will shake ‘The Rings of Power’

‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Season 2 has finally come to an end, but here's what we think will happen in Season 3

Contains spoilers for ‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Season 2

MIDDLE EARTH, SECOND AGE: Not many swords in ‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Season 2 can stir as much excitement as Narsil. While we know that in the Third Age, this iconic weapon will be wielded by a certain future King of Gondor to help save Middle-earth, its history runs deep and is surprisingly significant well before that moment.

In the finale of ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2, we see Miriel gifting Narsil to Elendil, setting in motion events that could reshape the future of the realm. Let's explore why Narsil is so important, its significance during the Second Age, and what it might mean for the immediate future of Prime Video’s ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2 series.

What is Narsil? Here's all about Elendil's sword

Narsil in ‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Season 2 (Courtesy of Prime Video)

Narsil is a significant sword in the lore of Middle-earth, destined to be wielded by Isildur (yes, that Isildur) years after the events of ‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’. This legendary weapon plays a crucial role in the War of the Last Alliance, where Isildur—son of Elendil—strikes Sauron’s hand while he wears The One Ring. This pivotal moment causes the Dark Lord to lose his physical form, forcing him to exist as a more intangible presence in the Third Age, as seen in the prologue of 'The Fellowship of the Ring'.

As a result of this act, Narsil shatters, earning the name the "Sword That Was Broken". Its fragments are eventually reforged and the sword is renamed Andúril. This iconic weapon is later carried into battle by Aragorn, the descendant of both Elendil and Isildur, during the climactic showdown against Sauron’s forces at the Black Gate of Mordor.

Will Narsil appear in ‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Season 3?

A still from 'Lord Of The Rings: Return of The King (@newlinecinema)

So far, Narsil has only made a brief appearance in ‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’, when Miriel gifts it to Elendil during the Season 2 finale. "My place is here," Miriel tells her former captain, making it clear she won’t be leaving Númenor with him. She presents him with the sword, saying, "It is called Narsil." To which Elendil replies, "The White Flame," as he draws it from its scabbard for a closer look.

Miriel encourages Elendil to "reclaim his lordship"—he has been labeled a traitor following Pharazon's decree—and with Narsil, to reclaim "his destiny" as well. Later, we see Miriel in chains while Elendil rides away from a burning Númenor, leaving us to wonder what comes next.

While we can only speculate at this point, Narsil is poised to have a significant impact in ‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Season 3 and beyond. With the series planned for five seasons, it’s likely that the War of the Last Alliance will play a crucial role in the fifth and final season. If that’s the case, Narsil's journey will take us from Elendil’s side, through his ascension and the founding of Gondor, ultimately culminating in its use by Isildur to confront Sauron on the battlefield.

