'DWTS' star Gleb Savchenko confirms romance with Brooks Nader days after ABC show's finale

Gleb Savchenko was previously married to fellow dancer Elena Samodanova

It seems like Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko have found their way back to each other! On December 4, 2024, the 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33 professional Gleb took to his Instagram page and posted a cozy snap of himself and Brooks.

In the snap shared, Brooks and Gleb can be seen sharing a smooch while lying down on a couch. The photograph showed Gleb wearing a black T-shirt, meanwhile, Brooks was dolled up in a comfy beige co-ord set. These two lovebirds had their arms wrapped around each other.

Soon after, many Reddit users shared their stance on the couple. One social media user commented, "I mean they seem perfectly matched tbh.Both are so extra so they can be extra together !" Another user chimed in, "If they’re happy, good for them :)"

Followed by a user who penned, "I mean they both are hot, kinda newly single and something about their personalities match lol … let them enjoy their moment!" A user wrote, "It’s giving toxic couple that makes up and breaks up on social media to make sure everyone knows about it."

'DWTS' star Gleb Savchenko shares a lovey-dovey snap with Brooks Nader (Instagram/@glebsavchenkoofficial)

'DWTS' star Gleb Savchenko confirms he's dating Brooks Nader

On Tuesday, Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko were clicked by the paps outside South Beverly Grill located in Beverly Hills. While having a conversation with TMZ, Gleb spoke about his showmance with Brooks and shared an update about their current relationship status.

“We are together,” he told the media outlet. Speaking of his relationship with his 'DWTS' co-star Brooks, Gleb further added, “Of course it’s real. Everything is real. We’re not playing. We’re not playing games.”

Gleb Savchenko confirms he's dating Brooks Nader (@abc)

Are Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko engaged?

During his latest media interaction, 'DWTS' star Gleb Savchenko was also asked if he had popped the big question to Brooks Nader. As of right now, Brooks and Gleb have not taken their relationship to the next level.

The Sports Illustrated model was recently spotted while wearing a stunning ring that fueled the engagement rumors. Talking of the ring, Brooks said, "It's a divorce ring. I turned an old ring into a new ring."

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko are not engaged (@abc)

'DWTS' star Brooks Nader was previously married to Billy Haire

Before sparking a romance with Gleb Savchenko, Brooks Nader was married to businessman Billy Haire. For the unversed, the now-exes tied the knot in December 2019 and got divorced in 2022 after around three years of marriage.

On the other hand, when asked whether she saw a long-term future with Gleb, Brooks responded by saying, "I don’t know. He’s great.” These two lovebirds recently celebrated Thanksgiving together and they might even celebrate the New Year's together.

Brooks Nader on DWTS (@abc)

