'Duck Dynasty' star Phil Robertson is a 'mess' as his health has left everyone worried: Source

'Duck Dynasty' star Phil Robertson's health has deteriorated significantly in recent times. According to reports, the 'Duck Commander' has an enlarged spleen, an unidentified blood condition, and early stages of Alzheimer's disease. The 78-year-old has also suffered mini-strokes. An insider revealed to InTouch Weekly that the Robertson family is preparing for the worst and is trying to spend as much quality time as possible. The source shared, "They want to give him the best life they possibly can under the circumstances and check in on him often and take him out for drives in the woods to reminisce about the good old days and make sure he’s getting the best care.”

The family recently gathered for a lovely Christmas celebration. Jase Robertson's wife Missy posted a carousel of adorable pictures on Instagram which showcased their unity during difficult times. She shared in the captions, "A very Merry day! Phil and Kay are both doing so much better and were able to enjoy their family today, and we so enjoyed them." Missy added that presents 'weren't a priority' as they focused on family. "Visiting, snuggling with babies, eating amazing food, listening to Uncle @sirobertson stories, and laughing made today very very merry indeed! I do not take these special moments for granted," she further stated. Lastly, she expressed gratitude for all the well-wishers.

The insider too stressed that the family is relying on prayers amid Phil's health scare. "Everyone is worried. His mental capacity has diminished due to early onset Alzheimer’s, and he’s got a blood disorder that they believe is causing mini-strokes.” The source also revealed that Phil was suffering from a fractured back. Earlier, Jase also had updated fans about his father's health woes during his appearance on the 'Unashamed with the Robertson Family' podcast. "It's like accelerated, and it’s causing problems with his entire body. And he has early stages of Alzheimer’s. So, if you put those things together, he’s really not doing well. He’s struggling,” he disclosed.

Phil has reportedly lost appetite given the enlarged spleen and his blood continues to thicken. “Physically, the guy’s a mess,” the insider noted, adding, “but he’s got the spirit of an eagle.” His family has been hoping to find the best medical options. “We’ve seen many doctors and are just getting the best care we can and best things that we can and trying to figure out what’s next,” Phil's other son, Willie, said.

'Duck Dynasty' debuted on the A&E network in 2012, running for 11 brilliant seasons. The finale episode aired on April 5, 2017. According to Variety, with over 3 million viewers, it was the number-one show on cable in 2015. According to Vox, during its premiere season, the reality series clocked over 10 million viewers. However, it soon lost viewers in 2013 when Phil got embroiled in political and social controversies. A&E briefly suspended him from filming due to his homophobic remarks.