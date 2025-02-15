Doja Cat making Jimmy Fallon dance in a hairy costume still remains one of the wildest show moments

In a rather hairy episode of 'The Tonight Show', comedian and host Jimmy Fallon tried out rapper Doja Cat's Yeti-inspired Coachella costume.

In a rather hairy episode of 'The Tonight Show', comedian and host Jimmy Fallon tried out rapper Doja Cat's Yeti-inspired Coachella costume. “You were the coolest,” Fallon fawned over the 'Say So' rapper during her appearance on his show in May last year. “You brought me the outfit to look at but I was like… Maybe I can just try it on.” As per People magazine, Fallon went on to play a clip from the eccentric rapper's Coachella performance, which featured her singing 'Demons' as dancers dressed as Yeti twirled in the background. This prompted the 'Candy' singer to put Fallon in a shaggy jacket, wig, and beard. As the two took to the dance floor, the audience burst into fits of laughter.

“Is that how you do this?” Fallon inquired, to which Doja answered, “I like that. That’s creative.” According to Entertainment Weekly, she went on to reveal that she would also use the wig act during the European leg of her 'Scarlet' tour. “I wanted it to be kind of modeled after hair,” she shared. “That’s the theme, hair. So it’s gonna be a very hairy show, that’s basically it.” Doja ended up being the first female rapper to headline the annual musical fete last year.

Doja Cat during the 2024 Coachella at the Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2024, in Indio, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Arturo Holmes)

As per NBC News, during the segment, Fallon also asked Doja about her first stage appearance. The 'Angora Hills' singer shared that she was 'pulled on stage' when she was just five. She recalled going to a concert with her mother. "I went to the Getty Center [in L.A.], and there was Earth, Wind & Fire playing. It sounds like a lie, but I was pulled up onstage because we were in the front."

