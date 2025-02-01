Dog the Bounty Hunter's 'right-hand man' David Robinson’s cause of death revealed

David's passing added to the long list of misfortunes that engulfed the ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ franchise.

‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ star, David Robinson, passed away at just 50 years old. His wife, Brooke Robinson, revealed that his death was caused by coronary artery disease. On November 30, 2022, David suddenly collapsed during a Zoom call. Despite frantic attempts to revive him, he tragically died in Brooke’s arms. His passing added to the long list of misfortunes that engulfed the ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ franchise. David’s death shocked those closest to him. Brooke said, “David was the most genuine and authentic man. We had a once-in-a-lifetime love, and that will continue to live forever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rainy Robinson (@janebond2.0)

Meanwhile, Duane Chapman, David’s co-star and close friend, shared, “I’m shocked and saddened by the sudden loss of David Robinson, my right-hand man of many years. Until we meet again, brother.” David was a prominent figure in the show, serving as a tech expert, and helping track fugitives alongside Duane. The mini-series, which aired in 2019 as a spinoff to ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter,’ coincided with Beth Chapman’s battle with cancer. Beth, Duane’s fifth wife, passed away in June 2019 at the age of 51, as reported by the New York Post.

Her fight against throat cancer, documented on ‘Dog & Beth: The Fight of Their Lives,’ was a painful ordeal for the Chapman family. Duane shared, “It's 5.32 in Hawaii, this is the time she (Beth) would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.” Beth’s death was not Duane’s first brush with devastating loss. In 2006, his eldest daughter, Barbara Katy, died in a car crash just one day before his wedding to Beth. Barbara, only 23 years old, was a passenger in a stolen SUV that crashed into a tree. Investigators were left puzzled as to why the vehicle veered off the road.

As per the Daily Mail, Barbara's four-year-old son, Travis, later came under Duane’s custody after the boy’s father was accused of abuse. Duane also experienced the loss of another child, Zebadiah Chapman, who died as an infant in 1980. In his memoir, he shared how these losses, coupled with an abusive childhood, shaped his life. “I was beaten by my father, too…But we have to break that cycle. As a young boy, I never knew other kids didn't get hit by their dads. Just thinking of the abuse I endured can make me cry...I was expected to take it like a man. But I wasn't a man. I was a young boy looking for love and approval from my father. I was desperate for his affection, so I ignored the pain.”

Duane the 'Dog' Chapman at an event. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Steve Granitz)

In recent years, Duane has faced his own health challenges, including a pulmonary embolism that doctors warned could be fatal. Dr. Oz exclaimed, “You're a ticking time bomb. You aren't going to be here with the heart the way it is right now.”