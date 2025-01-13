Dog the Bounty Hunter’s kids were allegedly banned from his wedding for a bizarre reason

While Duane had moved on after the tragic loss of his beloved life, Beth, two of his daughters claimed they had been excluded from his wedding.

Duane Chapman a.k.a. Dog the Bounty Hunter known for his larger-than-life personality, found himself at the center of a family storm ahead of his highly anticipated wedding to then-fiancée, Francie Frane. While Duane had moved on after the tragic loss of his beloved life, Beth Chapman, two of his daughters claimed they had been excluded from his wedding for a heartbreaking reason— their resemblance to their late mother. In 2021, Bonnie and Cecily publicly shared that they were not invited to the wedding.

Cecily, Beth’s daughter from a previous relationship whom Duane adopted, revealed she reached out to her father but received no response. Meanwhile, Bonnie— Dunae and Beth’s biological daughter— shared that she hadn’t contacted him but felt their late mother would have wanted them there. Duane and Frane addressed the claims and shared, “We love Cecily and Bonnie very much, as we do all of our family. We pray for their health and happiness every day. Beyond this statement, we wish to keep any family issues private," as reported by Mirror.

Not all of Duane’s children were left out. His son Garry, whom he also shared with Beth, was invited. Duane’s journey to remarry was a tough decision for the reality star. Beth passed away in 2019 after a battle with cancer, leaving a lasting void in Duane’s life. In the years since her passing, Duane struggled with grief but found solace in Frane, who had also lost her spouse.

Duane shared, “Francie's husband passed away over three years ago, Beth passed away over two years ago, and I felt very bad about even wanting to have someone else after Beth…And then when I went to the Bible, Genesis, and found out how Adam got Eve, as I was going to find the exact story, I saw the scripture that says, God does not want a man to be alone. He knows we need a companion, whether we are a man or a woman.”

Before the spat, Bonnie had defended Duane’s decision to remarry. She had penned, "Let him be happy, please for the love of God let him be. My father has gone through so much this past year without my mother. It's been extremely difficult to see one parent pass, and the other so intent on following. My father deserves to be happy. He has still got my mother's name on his chest. He will never forget her and the love she gave him. She would be happy my father is in love and finding peace." As per E! News, at the time, she reassured fans that Beth’s memory remains sacred. She stressed, "There is always going to be one and only one Mrs. Dog. Welcome to the pack, Francie."