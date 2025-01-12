Dog the Bounty Hunter’s daughter turned on him after initially supporting him in his new relationship

Duane Chapman a.k.a. 'Dog the Bounty Hunter', following the death of his beloved wife, Beth Chapman in June 2019, found himself in a tough predictment. The public's opinions were sharply divided when the news of his new relationship with Francie Frane surfaced. However, Duane’s daughters, particularly Bonnie Chapman, stood firmly by his side, defending his decision to seek happiness amid grief. Beth’s death after a battle with throat cancer left Duane shattered. His grief was visible as he shared his struggles publicly. Despite vowing not to marry again, life took an unexpected turn when he met Frane, a Colorado rancher who had also lost her spouse to cancer.

When critics questioned the timing of Duane’s relationship— less than a year after Beth’s passing— Bonnie passionately defended her father. She remarked, “Everyone who’s judging my father should sure pray that they never have to lose their loved one and get judged for trying to fill the void…Your opinion is invalid. My mother would’ve wanted him to be happy. Now please shut up and let me my dad live in peace.” Duane’s relationship with Frane gained the approval of his immediate family.

Their bond was built on mutual healing. The couple openly spoke about their late spouses, finding solace in their shared grief while committing to move forward together. Duane remarked, “And I feel that Beth expects her to show up to take care of me. And Bob, Francie’s late husband, expects me to be a man and a gentleman and so I am.” The couple announced their engagement less than a year after meeting, nudging another wave of criticism. Bonnie addressed the criticism and penned, "My father has gone through so much this past year without my mother. It’s been extremely difficult to see one parent pass, and the other so intent on following," as noted by Today.

Despite the overwhelming support from most family members, a rift emerged. In 2021, Bonnie accused her father of racism, homophobia, and infidelity in a detailed social media post. These claims, which allegedly stemmed from incidents and her indulgence in social justice causes, cast a shadow over Duane’s wedding to Frane. She exclaimed, "I'm sorry, but I can't defend my Dad's racism. When it comes to 'The System' on UnleashedTV, my father was fired by the platform for using racial and homophobic epithets toward my fellow cast members on the show…I had forgiven my father after my mother's death…He would cheat on my mom all the time, and I hated him every time he did it," as reported by People magazine.

Duane, however, denied the allegations, dubbing them as an attempt to tarnish his reputation. In a statement, he asserted, "Bonnie's allegations are false and a misguided attempt to derail our wedding…Please pray for Bonnie and Cecily (his other daughter) to be released from whatever hold these people have on them. We love them and pray for them every day…"