Dog the Bounty Hunter's daughter recalls the ‘bittersweet’ holiday season after mom Beth’s death

Bonnie Chapman's mother, Beth Chapman, passed away in 2019 after a long, courageous battle with throat cancer

Bonnie Chapman is missing her late mother, Beth Chapman, a lot! According to People magazine, the 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star died in 2019 at the age of 51 after a long battle with throat cancer. However, during a December 2024 interview with E! News, Bonnie shared that the holidays no longer feel the same without her mother, Beth. "It is really bittersweet. Because it's Christmastime, but it's Christmastime without someone who was a monumental part of my life. So trying to find little happiness here and there while dealing with that, it's a balance," she told the media outlet.

Reflecting on days when she feels miserable that her mother Beth won't be at home for Christmas, she continued, "I think being honest with your emotions is the best thing to do. If you just stuff them away, they're just going to stockpile and you don't want to be that person that keeps everything inside because it's detrimental to you. I'd rather wear my heart on my sleeve than keep it guarded and have it piled up with so many emotions that have been sitting there and brewing under the surface." Bonnie still fondly recalls the vibrant memories of decking the halls with her "extreme giver" of a mother. The Chapman family's Christmases were always a grand affair—nothing short of unforgettable.

Recalling her beautiful Christmas memories, Bonnie said, "It made me and my siblings always feel so loved because she remembered everything we said we wanted throughout the years. She just put so much thought into us kids. And I wish I could have told her how much I love that." Now, Bonnie has found different ways of communicating with her mother, Beth, who was married to Duane Chapman for 13 years. "I get little glimpses of her here and there, like certain smells and certain things people do, say, or wear," she further added. For example, if she spots a Michael Kors purse, Bonnie shares, "I’m like, ‘Oh, my mom would love that.’" She also notices gardenias and thinks, "Oh, that’s Mom." There are so many moments in nature that remind her of her—sometimes she’ll see a butterfly and say, ‘Oh, hi, Mom, how are you doing?’”

Bonnie, who believes that her mother is always watching over her, said, "I like to honor her memory by never really letting myself forget and always reminding people who she was. I don't think I'll ever shut up about her because she was my mom, she was the woman who gave me life. And the very least I can do is remember her and the memories that she's brought into this world." Even now, whenever Bonnie faces a difficult situation, she asks herself, "What would Beth do?" She says it’s that thought that helps her stand up for herself in tough moments.

While gushing over her mother, Bonnie continued, "I want to be remembered just like she is and thought of as someone who brought a lot of light into this world. Things are so dark, that I want to be a beacon for people and she set the standard for that." It’s clear that Bonnie shared a deep and meaningful bond with her mother, Beth. Even now, she continues to carry her mom’s teachings with her, letting them guide her through life.