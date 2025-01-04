Dog the Bounty Hunter’s daughter once accused him of homophobia and racism: "My father was..."

Family tensions erupted for reality star Duane Chapman aka ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ when his daughter, Bonnie Chapman accused him of racism, homophobia, and infidelity amid his wedding preparations with his then-fiancée, Francie Frane. The dramatic fallout left the Chapman family divided with allegations flying from both sides. Bonnie listed her grievances in 2021, in a detailed social media post. She claimed her father did not invite her to his wedding over her support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

As per People magazine, she linked her exclusion to her work with The System, a social justice advocacy show. Additionally, she asserted that her father was fired from UnleashedTV over his use of racial and homophobic slurs. She wrote, "I'm sorry, but I can't defend my Dad's racism…I have expressed time and time again my ever-growing disappointment in [his] progression into his old racist ways." She accused him of reverting to his 'old prejudices' and being in contact with controversial figures like Right-wing pastor Greg Locke. However, Duane vehemently denied the allegations and labeled Bonnie’s statements as a “misguided attempt to derail” their wedding.

In a joint statement with Frane, he penned, "Please pray for Bonnie and Cecily to be released from whatever hold these people have on them…Despite the sadness we feel at this rift in our family, Francie and I are looking forward to celebrating our wedding." In an interview, Duane addressed past controversies, including a leaked 2007 phone call where he used racial slurs. He claimed ignorance, stating, "To say a racist name doesn't qualify to make you a racist," as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

He also dismissed allegations of homophobia, pointing out that his staff and daughter, Lyssa, are members of the LGBTQ community. He claimed, "Would I die for a gay man or a Black man? I would lay down my life." Bonnie fired back, rejecting her father’s claim of brainwashing. She accused her father of falling into conspiracy theories and lamented his transformation since her mother, Beth Chapman’s passing in 2019. In her post, Bonnie also alleged Duane cheated on Beth during her battle with cancer, though Duane firmly denied this. He stressed, "Beth was in the hospital three times. I was there every single second with her.”

Back then, the controversy split the family. Lyssa Chapman defended Duane, accusing Bonnie and her half-sister Cecily of spreading lies. She said, "My sister(s) are putting out lies about our father. Do not listen! For the record, Bonnie and Cecily are loved by our family and we are heartbroken that bad people are using them to get revenge on Dad. Dad is not a racist and not homophobic. He loves all people." However, Mike Donovan, CEO of UnleashedTV supported Bonnie and praised her for her actions. Donovan said, "The idea that a strong woman must be manipulated when expressing her views is a tired sexist trope. The idea that a White woman who believes that Black Lives Matter is brainwashed to believe it is just another tired racist trope."