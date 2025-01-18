Dog the Bounty Hunter was once so mad at one of his family members, he wanted to 'strangle him'

Chapman claimed that he got really angry and wanted to strangle him after he heard an audio of him striking his grandson.

Duane Chapman a.k.a. Dog the Bounty Hunter once opened up about how he learned his young grandson was beaten by his son-in-law Travis Mimms. As per the Daily Mail, while having a conversation with Entertainment Tonight's Chris Jacobs, Chapman claimed that he got really angry and wanted to strangle Mimms after he heard an audio recording of the latter striking his nine-year-old, Travis Jr., 13 times.

The reality star said, "I was in L.A. at Gene Simmons' wedding and I got the tape emailed to me. It was overwhelming to me and I got mad - I instantly thought, 'I can't wait to get my hands around [Mimms'] throat,' but then I am trained enough to know not to do that." Chapman also revealed how things took a turn for the worse when school officials shared concerns about Travis Jr.'s well-being. "The school had told [Mimms], 'Your son is telling his friends he's getting beat!' So because the teacher went to the parent, the abuser, and said, 'Hey, there are rumors you're beating your kid' ...he went home and did exactly that."

Chapman hence decided to confront Mimms. "I felt like [there] was a bounty on [Mimms,]. But I thought, this is your grandson, there's no bounty. When I caught [Mimms], I got the same feeling only this was my love, my grandson. I felt like, 'Wow, I got him,'" Chapman explained. After taking a look at the taped evidence, a judge gave Chapman temporary custody of his grandson on October 21. It was reported that a neighbor called the cops after recording the tape which showed the child getting beaten. In the audio, a man can be heard saying, 'Bend over, bend the f**k over. You know what to do.' Seconds later two loud smacks and the man then bellows: 'Move, move.'"

Subsequently, a crying child allegedly said, "No more daddy, please." As per Radar Online, in light of the same, Chapman asked his son-in-law to seek help for his anger issues. In a statement given at the time, Chapman stressed, "I know Travis Sr. loves his son, and I know it's very difficult to be a single parent at such a young age, but I love my grandson and only want what's best for him. During the last phone call I had with my daughter, Barbara Katie, she said to me, 'Please, Daddy, take care of Travis Jr. Don't ever let anything happen to him.' To hear the audiotape of my grandson being abused was torture. We all hope and pray that Travis Sr will be able to raise his son with the love and respect he deserves because it's in everyone’s best interest for them to have a proper father-son relationship." According to The US Sun, Chapman's daughter Barbara Katie passed away in a car crash in 2006. At the time of her death, Barbara was only 23 years old.