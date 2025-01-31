'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star Beth Chapman refused to try chemo for a tragic reason: "I gave up..."

The reality star labeled her diagnosis 'the ultimate test of faith.' She shared, “Chemotherapy is not my bag, people..."

Duane Chapman and his wife Beth Chapman tasted success after starring in their reality series 'Dog the Bounty Hunter', which aired for eight seasons on A&E. The couple followed up on their adventures with another show 'CMT's Dog and Beth: On the Hunt.' Their lives were however soon derailed as in September 2017 Beth was diagnosed with stage 2 throat cancer. She went into remission, but in 2018, the cancer returned, necessitating an urgent procedure to remove the growth from her throat. The A&E star told Us Weekly that her lung and throat cancer had progressed and been declared 'incurable.' By October 2019, she made the tough choice to cease chemotherapy and turn to alternative medicines.

“I pretty much gave up chemo,” Beth confessed during a new episode of their show. “So, if you’re not going to do chemo, you have to find something else. If you don’t find something else, then it’s only a matter of time before it just spreads and eats you alive.” People magazine reported that the reality star labeled her diagnosis 'the ultimate test of faith.' “Chemotherapy is not my bag, people. Sorry, that’s not for me,” she shared while addressing a packed congregation at the Source Church in Bradenton, Florida, on Mother's Day in May 2019. A&E network released a special documentary-style film titled 'Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives' that chronicled the lives of the Chapman family during the difficult time.

Duane and Beth Chapman at VH1 Red Carpet at Sony Studios in Los Angeles, California, 2005. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Jeff Kravitz)

Daughter Bonnie Chapman opened up about her mother's diagnosis, final moments, and chemo sessions to SurvivorNet. a year after Beth's passing. She disclosed that her mum choked during chemotherapy, “She did try one round of chemo,” the beauty influencer shared. “And it did not go well for her. She had very severe symptoms.” Bonnie revealed that Beth hated the uncomfortable procedure because she was terrified of losing her hair and teeth. “She despised who she was after that one session. She had tried [the chemo] because so many people had been telling her, but at the end of the day, she did not want to lose her hair, her teeth."

The social media influencer added that her mother's wish was to 'remain physically herself' as much as possible. Bonnie also praised her father for being a rock for her mum as she underwent treatment. Bonnie recounted how he constantly complimented her mum's appearance to keep her positive. “Even as her hair started to diminish, he would tell her that she looked like an Egyptian goddess,” she shared. “He just loved her so much, and I’m really proud of him for sticking with her until the very last moments. That’s what she needed.”

Beth's fight against cancer was also showcased on WGN America’s 'Dog’s Most Wanted'. At the time, Bonnie acknowledged that it would be challenging to watch the series when it premiered. She stressed, “Everything we do right now is being publicized...And it’s hard sometimes because we’re trying to keep it together. Right now is the most fragile time of our lives.” Beth passed away on 26 June 2019 at the Queen's Medical Center, in Honolulu, Hawaii.