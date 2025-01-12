Dog the Bounty Hunter reveals late wife Beth Chapman's final wish: "She insisted on..."

Duane shared, "I always made her stand back and I went through the door first. This is the first time ever...It's one of the worst feelings..."

Duane "Dog" Chapman, the famous bounty hunter and reality TV star, has never shied away from sharing his personal and professional life with the world. Yet, his most iconic series, 'Dog’s Most Wanted,' holds a special place unlike anything his fans have seen before. At the heart of this emotional 10-part series is Beth Chapman, Duane’s beloved wife, who passed away from cancer in June 2019. Despite her illness, Beth insisted on continuing the show, leaving behind a bittersweet legacy. The series opens up with Beth receiving the shocking news that her cancer, previously in remission had returned. As per Radio Times, Duane remarked, "I always made her stand back and I went through the door first. This is the first time ever... she went through this door first. It's one of the worst feelings in the whole world."

While many would retreat from the public eye in such difficult times, Beth chose to embrace the cameras. Duane revealed, "I didn't necessarily like it [at first]. It was her, she wanted to do it... ‘cause we had talks. I said, ‘Beth, it's not... you don't have to show people this’, and she's like, ‘I do want to, I want to show 'em’ – so it was mostly for her, because she wanted to show it. Personally, me? I wouldn't have done that. but she wanted it so she got it.” Duane recalled how filming seemed to uplift her spirits.

He remarked, "But what I noticed about it was when we were not filming, she was sick, right? But when we were filming, she forgot about it and she was out there laughing... that was the main thing, I could see that it was helping her to stay working, to keep her mind off of that, so that meant a lot and was a big part of the filming of the show." The series’ last episode, “Farewell to a Queen,” chronicles her being placed into a medically induced coma. Ultimately, the Chapman family had to make the heartbreaking decision to let her go.

Dog the Bounty Hunter Star Beth Chapman Dies at 51: 'She Hiked the Stairway to Heaven' #PeopleNow https://t.co/kK2z0J7Oxt pic.twitter.com/QvqD83fJjC — People (@people) June 26, 2019

As per The Sun, Duane asserted, "I barely remember the first six months after Beth passed away. The last episode, it was right after she passed, a couple weeks, right? So you're grieving and you're freaked out and you don't know what's happening…that's when it hit me.” Her final words, however, remain etched in Duane’s memory. Duane revealed, “When she had an attack I didn’t know anything to do but to say ‘in Jesus’ name’ and hold her and when I said ‘in Jesus’ name’ she said, ‘Say it again, say it more.'”

Beth Chapman and Duane Chapman attend the 2014 CMT Music awards on June 4, 2014 in Tennessee. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Terry Wyatt)

Duane also shared how Beth continued to care for him, even after her death, leaving notes around the house with reminders and encouragement. He shared, “Beth was somewhat of a control person — not from the grave but from heaven. I’m sure she’s still controlling me and I’ve got notes in my pillowcases, on my sink, in my shaving thing. She’s still telling me what to wear.”