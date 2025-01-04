Dog the Bounty Hunter had a secret son who helped him 'redeem' a horrible memory: "This day..."

Chapman shared, “For the last four years, this day was a terrible reminder of one of the greatest losses of my life...But God redeemed this day..."

Duane Chapman aka 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' has lived a life as dramatic and unpredictable as the cases he has famously tracked down. A while ago, in 2023, the star revealed a deeply personal discovery that turned a day of sorrow into one of profound joy. On June 26, 2023, the fourth anniversary of the passing of his beloved wife Beth Chapman, Duane announced via Instagram that he had just learned he had another son named Jon, whose birthday falls on the same date. He began, “For the last four years, this day was a terrible reminder of one of the greatest losses of my life.” Beth, his wife of nearly 13 years, tragically passed away in 2019 following a two-year battle with throat and lung cancer.

As per People magazine, she had been placed in a medically induced coma before her death at 51. Duane shared that the date was ‘redeemed’ by the joyous revelation of Jon’s existence. He wrote, “But God redeemed this day when I discovered my son Jon, who I just met recently, was born on this day. So now instead of sorrow, this day has a new meaning.” At the time, Duane promised to reveal more details in his memoir, Nine Lives and Counting.

Bounty hunter Duane "The Dog" Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) says he wants his late wife Beth to be remembered for her bravery. pic.twitter.com/kmLx4HB4gt — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) August 29, 2019

Reflecting on the profound experience, he shared, “For anyone who has suffered a terrible loss please know God restores and redeems.” Duane’s family tree is as complex as his career. Including Jon, he is the father of 14 children from several relationships. His fatherhood journey began in his teenage years when he welcomed his first child, Christopher, with ex-girlfriend Debbie White. He also shares two children, Bonnie Joanne and Garry, with Beth and also adopted her daughter Cecily from a previous relationship. Other children include Duane Lee II, Leeland, Wesley, James Robert, and the late Barbara Katie, who tragically passed away in a car crash.

However, Duane doesn't enjoy a good relationship with all his children. His daughter Bonnie, for instance, once publicly accused him of racism, homophobia, and infidelity. In a lengthy post, Bonnie alleged that Duane had cheated on Beth during their marriage. She also claimed she was excluded from Duane's September 2021 wedding to Francie Frane over her indulgence in activism. As per Page Six, she wrote, "He would cheat on my mom all the time, and I hated him every time he did it, but forgave him for that because I wanted a relationship with my dad."

Duane denied these allegations, asserting that Bonnie had been influenced and brainwashed by individuals seeking to taint his reputation. He said, “Bonnie’s allegations are false and a misguided attempt to derail our wedding…I’m not perfect and have made some mistakes. I’m very appreciative of everyone who has spoken out on my behalf including my daughter Lyssa.”