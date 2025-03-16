Miley Cyrus gives yoga lessons to Jimmy Fallon on live TV and he instantly regretted it: "Can I..."

Miley Cyrus made things hilariously uncomfortable for Jimmy Fallon, and fans couldn’t get enough of 'flexibility'

Miley Cyrus has been a strong force since her 'Hannah Montana' days. It is tough to avoid getting immersed in her world due to her captivating energy, whether she is performing on stage or simply interacting with her followers on social media. She’s always up for a challenge, which is exactly what made her appearance on 'The Tonight Show' so intriguing. Cyrus tried teaching host Jimmy Fallon Ashtanga yoga in two minutes in a hilariously chaotic moment. The result? The audience enjoyed every moment of it in a room full of laughter, however, Fallon seemed uncomfortable although he enjoyed it.

A screenshot of Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon doing Ashtanga Yoga (Image Source: YouTube | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon)

Fallon is shocked when he pulls up one of Cyrus’s jaw-dropping yoga poses from her Instagram. Staring at the screen in disbelief, he questioned how a human body could even bend that way. Never one to back down from a challenge, Cyrus—always in for some fun—offered to give him a crash course in Ashtanga Yoga right then and there, as reported by ELLE. Fallon struggled through the impromptu lesson, perfectly capturing how most of us would be in the same situation. By the end of it, he asked, "Can I do it differently?" Cyrus said, "It does take a lot of training. The thing about Ashtanga yoga is sometimes it can be uninspiring because the teacher will say, 'oh don't worry that just gonna take you 10 years.' And you're like 'wait what?'"

She added, "They loop you more than anything else in the world. You have to do this practice for like 3 years to be able to do it." Several users on YouTube took to the comment section of the video to share their thoughts on this. One YouTube user commented, “Jimmy is more flexible than I thought, I think out of all the night show hosts he's the most athletic one.” Another person wrote, “Omg this amazing!!! Love seeing Ashtanga being promoted. It is such an amazing practice!!! I started 2 years ago.” Similarly, a third YouTube user chimed in and said, I'm 63, and I think she is so refreshing. She could be an excellent professor. Rock on, Miley!!!”

Miley Cyrus: "Other humans can do it does take a lot of training but the thing about Ashtanga Yoga (it means 8 limbs) sometimes it can be really uninspiring because of teachers." pic.twitter.com/u5LdenTcRa — 𝐑𝖎𝖌𝖍𝖙𝖊𝖔𝖚𝐬 𝐌𝖆𝐲𝖆𝖓𝐤 𝐑𝖆𝐣𝖕𝖚𝖙 (@MayankRighteous) January 13, 2025

Cyrus doesn't just play with fitness; she puts her all into it. She incorporates mindfulness into her Ashtanga yoga practice to maintain maximum physical and mental health. She shows off her progress without reluctance by sharing stunning images on Instagram regularly, as reported by Women's Health Magazine. Her unique talent isn't limited to yoga, as her core is sculpted by Pilates, and she gains the endurance she needs to rule the stage through intense treadmill workouts. Cyrus demonstrates the connection between strength and flexibility by achieving impossible positions and dominating a sweat session.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

Cyrus never shies away from a challenge—whether in music or fitness. She once posted a video of herself mastering the Cadillac reformer in Pilates, casually executing a full teaser—a move that requires serious core strength and balance. Even though she called it trying something new, she made it look effortless. Additionally, her 'Flowers' music video is a power move in and of itself when it comes to demonstrating her strength. She exhibits complete independence and self-assurance while switching between bodyweight exercises, battle ropes, and resistance training with ease. Cyrus doesn’t just work out—she owns every moment of it.