Resurfaced video shows Margot Robbie revealing a hidden talent that no one saw coming: "She took..."

Margot Robbie’s resurfaced video from 'Amsterdam' premiere is melting hearts as she shows off an unexpected talent

Margot Robbie impressed fans the world over with not just her acting skills but also her kindness and humility. In 2023, footage of Robbie's encounter with a deaf fan went viral, where the 'Barbie' actress was seen signing autographs when she spontaneously addressed the fan in British sign language. As per Grazia Magazine, in the short clip, which was captured during her red carpet appearance for the premiere of her movie 'Amsterdam' in London in September 2022, a man in the crowd caught her eye and gave her what looked to be a cheat sheet in sign language. “For me?” she asked with a surprised look. “I know it," she revealed with a smile. Without hesitation, Robbie communicated with the disabled fan making him feel comfortable. “Nice to meet you,” she signed and also clicked a selfie.

Margot Robbie goes viral for a 2022 red carpet appearance where she was spotted communicating with a fan in sign language. pic.twitter.com/nDPTEM3z1h — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 25, 2023

Ever since the video made the rounds on social media, fans could not stop gushing over the 'Babylon' actress' generosity. "Who taught Margot Robbie Auslan? She's a quick learner from Auslan, and her teacher must have been great!" an X user praised. "Anyone who's been in a foreign land should realize what a relief it is to find someone who speaks the same language," a fan complimented the gesture. "She really took time to free her hands and communicate with a fan to make them seen. she's so precious," an online user agreed. "She deserves the fame for this," a netizen chimed.

Who taught Margot Robbie Auslan? She's a quick learner from auslan , and her teacher must have been great! — Hassan (@Hassan019n) May 19, 2024

anyone who's been in a foeign land should realize what a relief it is to find someone who speaks the same language — James Sarti (@sartijames88) September 2, 2023

she really took time to free her hands and communicate with a fan to make them seen. she's so precious — nat (@Fallenslut) July 25, 2023

She deserves the fame for this. — DeDeFlu𝕏 (@DayDayFlux) July 25, 2023

However, not all fans were convinced by the impromptu act, a few called it a publicity stunt. "I too can make random gestures with my hands," an X user wrote sarcastically. "It's a good thing there was a camera nearby to film the ordeal," another fan found fault. "I'm sorry, even though this is very cute, all she did was sign the alphabet in sign language. She didn't communicate at all with the man. It's like saying "Hola Como Estas" to a Spanish person and thinking you've said something extraordinary," a critic slammed.

Margot Robbie at the Seoul Premiere of "Barbie" on July 02, 2023, in Seoul, South Korea. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Chung Sung-Jun)

This is not the first time Robbie has awed her admirers with her unique talent, in 2016 she drew a Harley Quinn-themed tattoo for a journalist fan. "I know that you are a very good tattoo artist. Could you tat something here you know on my hand like you know from Harley Quinn," the interviewer requested. "I could but if I do it with a pen you have to promise to get it actually tattooed tomorrow," the 'Suicide Squad' actress joked before unleashing her drawing skills. She attempted a similar gesture for a production staff while appearing on the 'Graham Norton Show' in 2017.

"In the Suicide Squad, you tattooed your cast members is that right? Because you're kind of you're trained and qualified," Norton inquired. A Robbie fan who was also a member of his production staff was then invited to get a tattoo done there. "Someone who works on our team and they are a big Margot Robbie fan and they I would say are willing to do this," Norton announced. As the other guests sat in shock and amazement, the "Babylon" actress then proceeded to use a tattoo gun to ink a poker face on her fan's toe.