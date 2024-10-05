'Doctor Strange 3' just dropped its biggest update, and horror fans are going to be thrilled

'Doctor Strange 3' might pick up right after 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' cliffhanger ending

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: We have some exciting news for the Doctor Strange fans out there! Sam Raimi is close to signing on to direct 'Doctor Strange 3', according to The InSneider. Raimi previously directed 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' (2022), taking over from Scott Derrickson who directed 'Doctor Strange' 1. While details remain limited, this news suggests that a sequel is indeed in the works following the cliffhanger ending of 'Multiverse of Madness'.

Given the timing, and Benedict Cumberbatch's hinted return in 'Avengers: Doomsday', 'Doctor Strange 3' might fill a gap before 'Avengers: Secret Wars'. Could we see the sorcerer supreme back on screen sooner than expected? Let's hope so!

What will 'Doctor Strange 3' be about?

A still from 'Doctor Strange' (@marvelstudios)

While no details have been disclosed about 'Doctor Strange 3' yet, including plot specifics, fans can anticipate that the third installment will continue right where Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness left off. The film concluded with a cliffhanger featuring Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Clea (Charlize Theron) uniting to battle looming incursions. This approach was previously seen in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', which picked up right after the 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' cliffhanger.

Benedict Cumberbatch expressed his enthusiasm for another installment in 2022, stating, "I hope so. I would love to do another one," during an interview with the New Indian Express. He described Doctor Strange as "such a complex character and it feels like there is so much more to explore with him. He is such a brilliant character and I'm still having a wild time playing him."

Will Sam Raimi also be directing 'Spiderman 4'?

A still from 'Spider-Man 3' (@sonypictures)

In the wake of the success of 'Multiverse of Madness', fans have speculated about whether Sam Raimi will revisit his iconic 'Spider-Man' trilogy. A potential 'Spider-Man 4' with Raimi directing and Tobey Maguire starring remains unconfirmed. However, Raimi has expressed his willingness to return to the franchise, provided the story warrants it. This sparks hope for a reunion with the director and Maguire, who starred in Raimi's original 'Spider-Man' films for Sony Pictures in the 2000s—movies that paved the way for the superhero films of our current generation.

Sam Raimi shared his thoughts on a potential 'Spider-Man 4'. Raimi outlined his vision stating, "I think if we were to make a fourth Spider-Man film, we'd have to figure out the journey that Tobey Maguire's character would be going on and what obstacles he had to overcome to achieve that growth personally," in an interview with The Wrap earlier this year. He continued, "And I hope that the villain would be chosen based on a representation of that obstacle."