'Doctor Odyssey' Episode 4's guest star has immediately become fans' favorite character

A new cast member in Episode 4 of 'Doctor Odyssey' is here to amp up the drama on the luxury cruise ship

Contains spoilers for 'Doctor Odyssey' Episode 4

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: It's Wellness Week on the luxury cruise ship in Episode 4 of 'Doctor Odyssey'. However, as expected, nothing goes well during the latest sail. Dr Max (Joshua Jackson) has some bizarre emergencies on the ship, while the romantic tension between the trio continues.

Interestingly, this week's episode introduced a new cast member, and oh boy, we can see things getting spicy from a nautical mile away. The episode kicks off with the arrival of health guru and social media influencer Bethany Welles (Amy Sedaris) on board. She arrives with her chef, TV personality Vivian (Laura Harrier). Dressed in a sleek black suit, with her hair styled in a neat bun and a delightful smile, Vivian walks in and is introduced to the ship's crew.

Laura Harrier's Vivian in 'Doctor Odyssey' is a new fan-favorite character

Laura Harrier in still from 'Doctor Odyssey' (@disney)

It’s only been one episode, and fans are already obsessed with Vivian. The icing on the cake? This guest star from Episode 4 is here to stay! By the end of the episode, Captain Robert Massey (Don Johnson) reveals that Vivian has left her job with Bethany and has decided to join the ship as a full-time chef for this season. This is the first time in 'Doctor Odyssey' that a guest star's appearance has turned into an extended stay, and fans are already excited.

Shortly after the episode premiered, a fan took to X and wrote, "Vivian here the rest of the season oh my gawdddd." Another fan added, "Vivian is staying IM UPPP."

VIVIAN HERE THE REST OF THE SEASON OH MY GAWDDDD #DoctorOdyssey — ‎ًt (@PHlLLlPAS) October 18, 2024

vivian is staying IM UPPP #DoctorOdyssey — pao 🐢 (@turtIepond) October 18, 2024

One fan wrote, "Keeping Vivian is a good move." Another fan noted, "Vivian staying ohh this love triangle inside a love triangle."

Keeping Vivian is a good move. #DoctorOdyssey — Cynthia Toulouse (@Cyn16734) October 18, 2024

vivian staying ohh this love triangle inside a love triangle 🙂‍↕️🙂‍↕️ #DoctorOdyssey — maggie (@themanuscrpts) October 18, 2024

Commenting on the chemistry between Vivian and Tristan, a fan said, "Oh they are kinda cute together."

Vivian's stay in 'Doctor Odyssey' could spice things up

Sean Teale and Laura Harrier in a still from 'Doctor Odyssey' (@disney)

Things are bound to get exciting with Vivian's stay on the ship. There's already some romantic tension between the three medics—Max, Avery (Phillipa Soo), and Tristan (Sean Teale)—and fans are hoping to see them form a throuple

Tristan had feelings for Avery, but Max's arrival and his growing closeness with her made Tristan realize that his emotions for Avery weren't as deep as he thought. When Vivian arrives on the ship, there's an undeniable chemistry between her and Tristan. For a moment, it feels that Avery is jealous when she criticizes Vivian's food and walks out of dinner. But things end well between them eventually.

Currently, it's all just a confusing mess for the characters and the viewers as it's unclear where the feelings of this crew lie. For now, we are just happy to see Tristan with a potential love interest and hope that he makes a move before it's too late.

Four episodes of 'Doctor Odyssey' are available to stream on Hulu and Disney+

