Doctor Odyssey's steamy love triangle has fans tingling with hope

Contains spoilers for 'Doctor Odyssey' Episode 1

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Doctor Odyssey' opened to mixed reviews from fans on social media. Ryan Murphy's procedural drama features Joshua Jackson as Dr Max Bankman, an "over-qualified" doctor who joins the medical team on a luxury cruise ship. Avery Morgan (Phillipa Soo), a talented and highly qualified nurse practitioner, is initially frustrated by his hiring, believing she should have been considered for the head doctor position. Even Nurse Tristan Silva (Sean Teale) and Dr Max struggle to establish a smooth working relationship at first.

In Episode 1 of 'Doctor Odyssey', the medical team of hot doctors and nurses has several medical emergencies. However, they make sure to catch a breath whenever they can and enjoy the most of it. There's a sexual tension between the lead characters which results in a kiss between Max and Avery. However, fans are more focused on a potential queer love story in the show.

Max and Tristan's chemistry in 'Doctor Odyssey' has fans excited

Joshua Jackson and Sean Teale in 'Doctor Odyssey' (@abc)

From the moment the team boards the ship, there's tension between Max and Tristan. The male nurse wants to mark his territory but Max reminds him who’s the incharge. What's meant to be an ego clash starts to feel like a potential queer love story to viewers. A fan took to X and wrote, "I’m getting *vibes* from Max and Tristan IDK."

I’m getting *vibes* from Max and Tristan idk #DoctorOdyssey — Liv (@pinkrosprint) September 27, 2024

Another fan joined the discussion and wrote, "Omg thank God it wasn’t just me! I mean that dance scene????"

"I was convinced they were going to kiss at some point," added an X user.

Omg thank god it wasn’t just me! I mean that dance scene???? — Kris | Bi Bi Bi Buck :) (@deanmon118) September 27, 2024

I was convinced they were going to kiss at some point — Destiny (@cuddlydean24) September 27, 2024

"I’m definitely getting a vibe between Joshua Jackson’s character and the other guy," reads a similar comment.

And I’m definitely getting a vibe between Joshua Jackson’s character and the other guy 👀 #DoctorOdyssey — Destiny (@cuddlydean24) September 27, 2024

Fans expect a throuple twist in 'Doctor Odyssey'

Joshua Jackson, Sean Teale, and Phillipa Soo in 'Doctor Odyssey' (@abc)

Tristan is smitten by Avery which he discloses to Max during the beach party. However, things turn tense when he later sees Max and Avery dancing and kissing at the beach party.

Sure, Max and Avery have a steamy chemistry but Tristan and Avery would also make a great couple. But above all, it is the alleged sexual tension between the two male characters that has fans talking.

At this point, fans don't want a love triangle between the lead characters. Instead, they want the steamy throuple romance from this new medical drama. Hoping for the same, a fan tweeted, "Can we make Tristan, Max and Avery a throuple? Thanks."

"I will be rooting to dump the love trainable angle and make them all a throuple though," added another fan.

can we make tristan, max and avery a throuple? thanks 🫶🏼 #DoctorOdyssey — maze ⚝ (@ziracrowtruther) September 27, 2024

I will be rooting to dump the love trainable angle and make them all a throuple though#DoctorOdyssey pic.twitter.com/jpg4f3rXB1 — Paige (@_samepaige_) September 27, 2024

"The thing about 'Doctor Odyssey' is that I’m assuming everyone in play is bisexual until proven otherwise," said a hopeful fan.

the thing about #DoctorOdyssey is that i’m assuming everyone in play is bisexual until proven otherwise — sam 💋 (@sam_loves_fics) September 27, 2024

Queer or not, things are sure to get intense between Max and Tristan as the male ego will play its course amid Max's growing closeness with Avery and his bossy attitude during medical emergencies.

'Doctor Odyssey' Episode 2 will air on ABC next Thursday, October 3

